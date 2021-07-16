Robert Downey Jr is set to produce and star in HBO’s adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Sympathizer.

The show will be the 56-year-old’s first-ever TV project and also his first on-screen project since his final appearance as Tony Stark aka Iron Man in 2019’s Avenger: Endgame.

According to Deadline, he is set to play multiple supporting roles of the American establishment, including an up-and-coming Orange County congressman, a CIA agent, and a Hollywood film director in the new show.

In addition to being compared to the works of Kafka, Orwell, and le Carré, the novel is described as a “blistering exploration of identity and America, a gripping spy novel and a powerful story of love and friendship”.

The show will be directed by South Korean film director Park Chan-wook, who is best known for his films Joint Security Area, Thirst, and The Handmaiden.

“Adapting Mr Nguyen’s important and masterful work requires a visionary team,” the MCU star said. “With director Park at the helm, I expect this to be a creative producing adventure for Susan, me, and Team Downey and a stimulating process for myself in playing these complex supporting roles.”

He added: “A24 and HBO are the perfect combinations of partners and co-parents. … It’s exactly the type of challenge I’ve been craving, and I believe we will deliver an exceptional viewing experience to our audience.”

Downey Jr was last seen in the 2020 film Dolittle, which began production before Avengers: Endgame finished.

The Independent’s Clarrise Loughrey gave the film two out of five stars calling it a “flawed attempt to inject outsized movie star charisma into a film already busy with A-list names”.

She quipped: “Dolittle ought to have... done less.”