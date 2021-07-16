Robert Downey Jr signs for HBO’s adaptation of The Sympathizer after exiting MCU
‘It’s exactly the type of challenge I’ve been craving, and I believe we will deliver an exceptional viewing experience to our audience’ says Downey Jr
Robert Downey Jr is set to produce and star in HBO’s adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Sympathizer.
The show will be the 56-year-old’s first-ever TV project and also his first on-screen project since his final appearance as Tony Stark aka Iron Man in 2019’s Avenger: Endgame.
According to Deadline, he is set to play multiple supporting roles of the American establishment, including an up-and-coming Orange County congressman, a CIA agent, and a Hollywood film director in the new show.
In addition to being compared to the works of Kafka, Orwell, and le Carré, the novel is described as a “blistering exploration of identity and America, a gripping spy novel and a powerful story of love and friendship”.
The show will be directed by South Korean film director Park Chan-wook, who is best known for his films Joint Security Area, Thirst, and The Handmaiden.
“Adapting Mr Nguyen’s important and masterful work requires a visionary team,” the MCU star said. “With director Park at the helm, I expect this to be a creative producing adventure for Susan, me, and Team Downey and a stimulating process for myself in playing these complex supporting roles.”
He added: “A24 and HBO are the perfect combinations of partners and co-parents. … It’s exactly the type of challenge I’ve been craving, and I believe we will deliver an exceptional viewing experience to our audience.”
Downey Jr was last seen in the 2020 film Dolittle, which began production before Avengers: Endgame finished.
The Independent’s Clarrise Loughrey gave the film two out of five stars calling it a “flawed attempt to inject outsized movie star charisma into a film already busy with A-list names”.
She quipped: “Dolittle ought to have... done less.”
