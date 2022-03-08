Twilight actor Ashley Greene has revealed there used to be “disagreements” between the film’s cast back when the movie was in production.

In an interview with Insider, the 35-year-old actor who played the role of vampire Alice Cullen said there used to be minor disputes between cast members.

“It was a thing earlier on,” she told the outlet, explaining that all of them were young and had “different personalities”.

“We had disagreements, but then kind of got to the point where we were like, ‘OK, this is ridiculous.’ And like, ‘We are a family’,” she said. “There were definitely disagreements, but it wasn’t anything that was catastrophic.”

The first installment of Twilight was released in 2008. The second installment, New Moon, followed in 2009.

The film’s cast included Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner, and Nikki Reed among others.

The third installment of the film series came out in 2010, followed by a two-film adaptation of Breaking Dawn released in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

In an interview with People last month, while talking about her new podcast The Twilight Effect, Greene revealed the details behind the cast’s disagreements on set.

“We did this for five years and there was a lot of ups and downs, and some drama, and we were like a family, but also in our 20s, and so there were kind of tiffs here and there,” she said. “So I think, it’s one of those things where, for the most part, it was a good experience, but we were human beings, and we were in our 20s.”

“So you can imagine who you were in your 20s versus who you are now,” she added.

The Aftermath actor also said she plans on “reveal[ing] fun stuff like onset crushes and then go deep dive into things, like how it [Twilight] positively and negatively affected their lives” in her new podcast.

The Twilight Effect is out on 15 March.