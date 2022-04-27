Robert Pattinson will return as the Dark Knight after Warner Bros confirmed on Tuesday (26 April) that a sequel toThe Batman is being developed.

The film’s director Matt Reeves would also be returning for the sequel, Warner Bros announced at its CinemaCon presentation in Los Angeles.

Reeves was present at the event and addressed cinema owners in the audience, thanking them for their “tremendous support for The Batman”.

“We couldn’t have gotten here without the faith and enthusiasm of all your teams around the world,” Reeves said.

The Batman is currently 2022’s highest-grossing movie, having earnt $759m (£603.4m) at the global box office since it was released in March.

Without commenting on a potential release date, Reeves told the audience that additional details would be revealed at a “CinemaCon to come”, with fans speculating a big announcement at next year’s edition of the conference.

“I’m excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter,” the 56-year-old filmmaker added.

In her four-star review of The Batman, The Independent’s film critic Clarisse Loughrey praised the movie – “pitched somewhere between Christopher Nolan and Tim Burton” – as a “very good Batman film” that finally delivered “the world’s greatest detective”.

The film follows Bruce Wayne (Pattinson) in his second year of crime-fighting, as he tries to stop Paul Dano’s The Riddler from murdering city officials and terrorising Gotham City.

The Batman’s cast also includes Zoe Kravitz as Selena Kyle/Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Inspector Gordon, John Turturro as crime boss Carmaine Falcone and Collin Farrell as the Penguin.

Read our full review of the movie here.