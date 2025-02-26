Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Roberto Orci, the writer and producer famed for his work on the blockbuster reboots of Star Trek and Transformers in the late 2000s, has died at the age of 51.

Orci, who was also a co-creator of the hit sci-fi series Fringe, passed away in his Los Angeles home on Tuesday (25 February) from kidney disease, Variety reports.

Orci frequently collaborated with his decades-long friend Alex Kurtzman, working together on the reboots of Star Trek, Transformers, the Now You See Me franchise, Ender’s Game, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Mission: Impossible 3.

In the TV world, Orci also worked on Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, Xena: Warrior Princess, Alias, Sleepy Hollow, Scorpion and the 2010 reboot of Hawaii Five-0.

He moved to the United States with his family from Mexico when he was just 10-years-old.

Following the announcement of his death, many industry figures have paid their tributes to Orci. Xena star Lucy Lawless wrote on X/Twitter: “Desperately sorry to hear of Bob’s passing. A beautiful, sweet man and outrageously talented. I send my heartfelt condolences to all the many people who loved him.”

Joe Russo said: “My first boss in Hollywood said the script for STAR TREK was the best he’d ever read - and he wasn’t kidding. Roberto Orci was a generational screenwriting talent and his death at only 51 is a tragic loss because I’m sure there were more masterworks to come. RIP to one of the greats.”

open image in gallery Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman at San Diego Comic Con 2014 ( Getty Images )

Comic-book writer and Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld added: “Terrible news. Way too young. Enjoyed much of his work. R.I.P.”

Zack Stentz, who worked with Orci on Fringe, wrote a long tribute, stating: “I got to know Bob a bit while working on Fringe, an earlier version of the movie that became Star Trek Beyond and a couple of other things and always found him to be kind and generous to a fault. I’d been meaning to check in on him for a while but life got in the way. Now I regret it.

“I always felt a connection with Bob because we both loved Star Trek and cut our teeth on writing teams writing for Kevin Sorbo syndicated action hours.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Stentz continued. “Here’s my favourite thing he and Alex wrote…the slam bang grab you by the throat opening of Star Trek 2009.

“I've loved Star Trek since I was 5-years-old so getting to work on a story with Bob and have it reported as a done deal in the trades...only to tank the pitch to JJ Abrams...was a crushing career disappointment. But I'm still grateful for the experience.”

open image in gallery Anton Yelchin, Chris Pine, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban and John Cho in ‘Star Trek’ ( Paramount Pictures )

In a statement, his brother JR, said: “He was a visionary storyteller with a boundless heart and a beautiful soul. But beyond his creative talents, he was a compassionate friend who would put his life on hold to help a stranger and find room in his home for the most overlooked pup at the shelter.”

Orci was public about his past struggles with alcoholism and his recovery. He is survived by his father Roberto Orci Sr, mother Macuqui Robau-Garcia, stepmom Jeanine Orci, siblings J.R Orci, Taylor Orci, and Courtney Ford, and his dog Bogey.