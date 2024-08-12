Support truly

Robin Williams’s daughter, Zelda, has debunked a Hollywood myth about her father on the 10th anniversary of his death.

The Jumanji and Mrs Doubtfire actor died in 2014, an event that prompted an outpouring of love from the world of entertainment..

Williams’s final days were covered in Robin’s Wish, a documentary exploring the neurodegenerative disorder that the actor was struggling with before he died by suicide in 2014.

On Sunday (11 August), the anniversary of his death, the actor and comedian’s daughter debunked what has become a rumour that has become an urban legend over the years: that he owned a pet monkey.

The rumour circulated due to a viral photo of the actor with a monkey perched on his shoulder. This photo was shared on X/Twitter by Time Capsule Tales, who claimed it had been taken days before Williams’s death. The account also referred to the monkey as his “pet”.

However, Zelda stepped in to clear up this myth once and for all, writing: “It’s been brought to my attention some probably AI written BS like this is going viral. Dad didn’t own a pet monkey. NO ONE should.”

It turns out the monkey, which now lives at an animal rescue centre, was one that appeared in the franchise Night at the Museum, the sequel of which Williams was working on before his death.

Zelda Williams has debunked a rumour about her father, Robin Williams ( X/Twitter )

In Robin’s Wish, which was released in 2020, it was revealed that the actor’s health deteriorated while working on the film.

The actor’s wife, Susan Schneider Williams, said that he battled to find answers to his health issues before he died after being misdiagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Despite this, he continued to work in film, and shot Shawn Levy film Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, alongside Ben Stiller, Rebel Wilson and Dan Stevens, at the height of his illness.

Unbeknownst to Williams, he was suffering from Lewy body dementia, an incurable brain disease, which was only revealed following his autopsy.

Zelda added in a separate post: “Since more completely false or badly researched posts are likely to go viral on Dad’s death anniversary, maybe just assume they’re all BS (they usually are).”

It has been 10 years since Robin Williams died ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, William’s son Zak wrote in tribute to his father: “Dad, it’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years. Today, I’m reflecting on the immense love you shared with all of us – your family, your friends, and everyone you met.

“You continue to inspire me every single day to do whatever I can to help create a more connected and loving world for our family. Love you forever.”