Ron Howard’s upcoming biographical film about the 2018 Thai cave rescue mission has reportedly received the “highest test scores in MGM history”.

The film, titled Thirteen Lives, is based on the real-life story of the Tham Luang cave rescue mission in Thailand, after a junior football team and their coach were trapped for 18 days.

Starring Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton, it will depict the efforts to locate the young boys and their coach from the system of flooding underground caves.

Ahead of its scheduled release later this year, Thirteen Lives has been a success with its test audiences, Deadline reports.

Prior to the general release of films, they are often broadcasted to a selected group of viewers to gauge audience reaction. Test scores are calculated using a questionnaire given to audience members after the screening has finished.

According to the outlet,Thirteen Lives earned a 97 in the top two boxes and an “86 definite recommend”.

Ron Howard at Sundance 2020 (Getty)

If these scores a true, Howard’s film sets a record for MGM pictures, receiving higher test marks than any James Bond film and Oscar-winner Rain Man.

Furthermore, due to favourable responses to the film, its US release date has reportedly been postponed from Easter weekend to Friday 18 November, placing it in better stead for awards season.

Currently, the film is scheduled for release in the UK on 15 April.

Universal, Thirteen Lives’ UK distributor, has been contacted for comment.