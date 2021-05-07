A comedy-drama telling the story of Romeo and Juliet from the perspective of Rosaline is in the works.

Booksmart star Kaitlyn Dever is set to star in the film, which has been picked up by 20th Century Studios, Deadline reports.

Based on Rebecca Serle’s novel When You Were Mine, Rosaline sees the relationship between Shakespeare’s famous star-crossed lovers told through the eyes of Juliet’s titular cousin.

At the beginning of Shakespeare’s play, Romeo is pining for Rosaline, who has pledged to stay chaste. While he says he will never be able to move on from her, he later forgets her after sneaking into the Capulet party and meets Juliet.

In the film, Rosaline – who is described as a “sharp but idealistic young woman” – is originally trying to win back Romeo, but later works to get Romeo and Juliet back together before their fatal ends.

The script has been written by (500) Days of Summer writers Scott Neustadter and Michael H Weber.

Yes, God, Yes filmmaker Karen Maine will direct Rosaline, which is being produced by 21 Laps, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.