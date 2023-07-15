Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rosanna Arquette has expressed relief that nobody was hurt when she crashed her car into a Malibu shopping centre this week, calling it a “horrible accident”.

The Pulp Fiction star crashed her car after she seemingly lost control of the vehicle, according to the local sheriff’s department.

Arquette, 63, drove through the Point Dume Village on Tuesday morning (11 July) and was taken to hospital on precautionary measures.

She told The Independent on Friday (14 July): “It was a horrible accident and I am so grateful no one was hurt, and that is what matters most.”

Authorities confirmed there was no indication of impairment due to drugs or alcohol and that no pedestrians were injured.

Los Angeles Fire Station 71 captain Mike Rivera told The Malibu Times at the time that “instead of backing out, [her vehicle] went forward, and took out three pillars that support the roof”.

He added: “She [Arquette] was a little shook up about what happened.”

Arquette is known for her roles in Crash, The Executioner’s Song and Desperately Seeking Susan.

She was also among Harvey Weinstein’s early accusers when the #MeToo movement began in 2017, telling Ronan Farrow, in an article for The New Yorker, that in the early Nineties, Weinstein had asked her to meet him in his hotel room to collect a script.

After he opened the door in a bathrobe, she said he grabbed her hand and pulled it towards his erect penis. When she rejected him, “Weinstein told her that she was making a huge mistake”.

Rosanna Arquette (Getty Images)

In an interview with The Independent in 2019, she said she was hesitant to “demonise everybody”. “If I went after every guy that pinched me in the ass, I mean it would be ridiculous,” she said. “But we’re talking about assault, rape, trying to destroy somebody’s career because they didn’t have sex with you. That’s the focus for me.

“But also, calling out behaviour that feels lechy and creepy, and being able to voice that, and then someone saying, ‘I’m really sorry, I’m going to change my behaviour’, we have to applaud those men that are willing to do that, because that’s how change is going to happen.”

Last year, Arquette was among the celebrities condemning the bombshell leak about the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

“Get your Boots off our wombs,” she tweeted.

Arquette’s most recent projects include starring in two episodes of the crime show Big Sky and Ryan Murphy Netflix series Ratched, alongside Sarah Paulson. Read The Independent’s four-star review of the prequel to Miloš Forman’s 1975 film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest here.

She can next be seen in the film Men of Divorce, co-starring James Norton. The comedy follows a man who, overwhelmed by his divorce from his wife and his father dying, takes off to Tulum, where his two sons happen to be for a stag do.