Rosanna Arquette has revealed she turned down a role in a film she “loves” because it would involve filming in Texas.

The revelation comes amid widespread outrage over the southern US state’s passing of a strict new anti-abortion law.

Earlier this week, a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy came into effect after the US Supreme Court voted down an emergency request to block it.

On Twitter, Arquette, who is known for her roles in films such as Desperately Seeking Susan and Pulp Fiction, wrote: “I’ve just turned down a film I love cause it shoots in Texas.”

In a follow-up Tweet, she continued: “All of it from shoving in unfit Supreme court judges and the way the pandemic started and how it was intentionally mishandled by the Trump administration To stoking the fires of white supremacy and whittling away women’s already fragile rights all of it strategically Evil.”

Arquette is just one of many voices to condemn the new law, and the Supreme Court’s decision not to overturn it.

Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo and Pink are among the other high-profile figures who have spoken out against it.

Avengers star Ruffalo called for “mass civil disobedience” in response to the Supreme Court’s verdict, while Witherspoon tweeted: “I stand with the women of Texas who have the Constitutional right to make decisions about their health and their own bodies. #BansOffOurBodies.”