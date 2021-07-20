Rosie O’Donnell has explained why she spoiled the ending of the 1999 film Fight Club during an infamous episode of her US talk show.

The actor and presenter saw an early screening of the film and gave away the big twist ending – that Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) is in fact a figment of the narrator’s (Edward Norton) imagination – hoping it would encourage them to avoid seeing the film.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, O’Donnell addressed the incident.

“I was just talking because I didn’t think it was good and The Sixth Sense was out,” she explained. “I don’t know. It just annoyed me, the movie. So I was saying The Sixth Sense makes sense, but this one doesn’t make sense because of the thing at the end.”

O’Donnell added that she wasn’t criticised at the time, but was told years later that the film’s stars were “so mad” at her for ruining the reveal.

“No one said jack s*** to me for a good three years, maybe even four years,” O’Donnell continued. “And Courtney Love on my show says, ‘Oh, my God, Ed Norton and Brad Pitt are so mad at you for what you did.’

“I was like ‘What did I do?’ It was three years later! She says, ‘You ruined the Fight Club ending.’ People sometimes ask me on the internet whether or not I did it. And I did. I didn’t [think], like, ‘Oh my god, I want to hurt these people.’ I just had my normal blathering-on about feelings about the movie.”

She continued: “So, apparently I was loathed for a long time by the men in that for a long time, possibly still. And I had no idea I had even done it.”

