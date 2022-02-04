Russell Crowe: My Best Friend’s Wedding director details actor’s disastrous audition
Crowe apparently failed to look Julia Roberts in the eye once and ‘read every line in a monotone’
PJ Hogan, the director of the 1997 romantic comedy My Best Friend’s Wedding, has reflected on Russell Crowe’s awkward audition for the film.
The movie starred Julia Roberts as a woman who realises she is in love with her best friend when he gets engaged to somebody else. While the best friend in question was ultimately played by Dermot Mulroney, Crowe was one of the actors who auditioned for the role.
In a new interview with Vulture, the filmmaker said his first choice for the part had been Crowe, who he thought was “probably the most amazing actor I had ever encountered”.
To cast Crowe in the film, Hogan explained, he needed Roberts’s approval. He invited Crowe to a table read opposite Roberts and hoped there would be great chemistry between the pair.
“I don’t know what went wrong,” Hogan told the publication. “It was one of the worst table reads I’ve ever experienced. Russell was seated opposite Julia. He gripped that script, and he stared at that script, and he didn’t look at her once.
“He read every line in a monotone. At one point, Julia was literally leaning over the table, staring, like, inches from Russell’s face, trying to make eye contact. And he wouldn’t look at her.”
Hogan added: “At the end of the reading, Russell came up to me and said, ‘I thought that went pretty well.’ And then I knew: Russell was not going to be in My Best Friend’s Wedding.”
The Independent has contacted Crowe’s representatives for comment.
Other actors in contention for the role were Matthew McConaughey, Edward Burns, and Matthew Perry, who briefly dated Roberts around that time.
Hogan said that Perry didn’t land the role because he “didn’t want them to break up while shooting”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies