Russell Crowe has returned to Rome’s Colosseum, the site of his most famous movie role.

Crowe starred in Ridley Scott’s epic swords-and-sandals film 22 years ago as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman military commander betrayed by the emperor’s son.

On Monday (18 July), Crowe shared a selfie with his family outside the Colosseum on Twitter with the caption: “Taking the kids to see my old office.”

Crowe shares two sons with his ex-wife Danielle Spencer: Charles, 18, and Tennyson, 16.

Fans were overjoyed by the photo, sharing the actor’s most famous quotes from the film.

Crowe previously revealed that he struggled to fully enjoy his 2001 Oscar win because he felt less worthy than his director.

(Twitter)

Speaking on the Today show in 2020, Crowe said: “I went to Rome and sat and watched the film and it was a humbling experience, man, because I’m watching it and so much changed in my life. I got so many pats on the back, and, you know, I got some big awards and all that, and obviously that sort of stepped me up to a different level for quite some time.”

He continued: “But I watched that movie, and it is a director’s film. It was one of those moments of, ‘Why did I get all the attention when the Academy Award belongs to Ridley Scott?’”

Crowe can currently be seen playing the Greek god Zeus in the new Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder, which is in cinemas now.