Rust first assistant director Dave Halls has said he knew armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was inexperienced, but concerns were “tempered” by her father being stuntman and film armorer Thell Reed, according to a new documentary.

Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust and given the maximum sentence of 18 months in prison.

Halls was sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation after being charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Speaking in the new documentary Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna, Halls says, "I knew that she had little experience, but concern over lack of experience was tempered by knowing that her father was Thell Reed."

Last Take premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, March 11, and features a new interview with Halls.

The movie's director Joel Souza, who was hit by the same bullet fired from Alec Baldwin’s weapon as Hutchins, actors Frances Fisher, Josh Hopkins, and Devon Werkheiser, and Hutchins’s mother Olga also speak out in the documentary.

‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed on trial in New Mexico ( Santa Fe New Mexican )

Gutierrez-Reed, who was 26 at the time, was sentenced last April.

During the hearing, she was required to listen to victim impact statements. Gutierrez-Reed, who had maintained her composure throughout almost all of her trial, was brought to tears numerous times as Hutchins’ loved ones explained in detail the pain they felt in the aftermath of the fatal shooting in 2021.

The family’s attorney, Gloria Allred, read a statement in court from Hutchins’s mother, Olga Solovey, who lives in Kyiv, Ukraine. Videos of the family were also played.

“Time does not heal, it simply prolongs my pain and suffering,” Allred said, on behalf of Ms Solovey. “I have hope that the guilty, those that are responsible for the death of my daughter, will be punished fairly and be sentenced justly. Justice must prevail.”

Souza also addressed the court, saying that he wished for Hutchins to still be alive and for all of the people affected by the shooting to be at “peace.”

“I want everyone damaged by Ms Reed's failures that day to find peace ... I want the pain to go away, I want to be the person I was before this happened, and above all I want Halyna to be back with her husband and son in the home she never got to live in,” he said.

Gutierrez-Reed stated to the court shortly before her sentencing, saying she hoped those affected by “this god-awful tragedy” found peace and that she was thankful Souza survived the incident. She also said that Hutchins was and continues to be an inspiration to her.