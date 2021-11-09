Rust crew member could have arm amputated after spider bite on set

Jason Miller, a crew member on the film Rust, has been told he could have his arm amputated after being bitten by a spider on set.

The western movie’s set was hit by tragedy last month when a prop gun discharged by the film’s star Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Production has been halted on the film while an investigation into Hutchins’s death takes place. It was while wrapping the production in Santa Fe, New Mexico that pipe rigger and lamp operator Miller reportedly encountered a brown recluse spider.

A GoFundMe for Miller organised by his union, IATSE Local 480, stated: “Jason was working as part of the wrap team on the production Rust at Bonanza Creek when he was bitten by a brown recluse spider.

“In a matter of days he experienced severe symptoms including necrosis of his arm and sepsis. He has been hospitalised and endured multiple surgeries each day as doctors do their best to stop the infection and try to save his arm from amputation.”

The union added: “It will be a very long road to recovery for Jason if the medical team at Abq Lovelace is able to save his arm. If under worse circumstances he loses his arm, this is a life-changing and devastating event for Jason and his family.

“For any who are able to support and offer contributions to help Jason get through this painful and challenging time, it would be incredibly helpful and greatly appreciated.”

At the time of writing, more than $10,000 has been raised for Miller, far exceeding the goal of $5,000.