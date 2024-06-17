Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Go to Batis a video series from The Independent that sees an actor or director pick a film from their back catalogue they think deserves more love.

So often, stars are asked about the films they’re synonymous with – but this series provides them with a chance to talk about the projects that were either unfairly maligned upon release or generally underseen.

Every episode will see a guest pick the one or two films or TV shows they think fits this bracket. Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, the Oscar-nominated stars of action comedy The Fall Guy, recently made their choices.

Gosling and Blunt, who last year were caught up in the Barbenheimer craze with their respective films Barbie and Oppeheimer, have starred in some of best-loved films of the past two decades.

Gosling is the lead of cult favourites Drive (2011), The Nice Guys and Damien Chazelle’s La La Land (both 2016), while Blunt has won fans with her roles in The Devil Wears Prada (2006). Tom Cruise action film Edge of Tomorrow (2014) and A Quiet Place (2018), which was written and directed by her husband, John Krasinski.

Find out which projects Gosling and Emily went to bat for – as well as their karaoke songs-of-choice – in the video interview above.