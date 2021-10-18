Ryan Reynolds has announced that he is taking a break from acting.

The prolific star of films such as Deadpool and Free Guy revealed that the latest project he worked on, titled Spirited, will be his last for a while.

The Christmas musical, which is expected to be released in 2022, also stars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. After shooting wrapped, Reynolds said he was taking “a little sabbatical from movie making” after a busy few years.

“That’s a wrap for me on Spirited,” Reynolds wrote on Instagram. “Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making.”

He continued: “I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.”

In response to the post, Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, wrote: “Michael Caine did it first.”

Ryan Reynolds announces ‘sabbatical’ from acting (Instagram @vancityreynolds)

Her comment was a reference to the recent reports that Caine was to retire from starring in films.

On Saturday (16 October), the 88-year-old actor himself refuted the suggestion on Twitter, writing: “I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that.”