Ryan Reynolds has claimed that his wife, actor Blake Lively, has frequently contributed uncredited re-writes on films he has appeared in.

While he didn’t specify all the films Lively had written for, Reynolds suggested that his partner had “helped me so much” when making the 2016 superhero film Deadpool.

Speaking to Jess Cagle during a SiriusXM Town Hall event to promote his new film Free Guy, Reynolds answered a question from a fan about the best part of being married to Lively.

“[Lively] is a really talented, multihyphenate kind of person in this, you know, weird burgoo [stew] of an entertainment industry that we work,” he said.

“She’s helped me so much in Deadpool, all kinds of movies that have been big successes. She’s always got a lot of bricks in that wall.”

The actor went on to say that he also writes “on a lot of my movies”, describing it as a “survival mechanism” he had used “for a long time”.

“Sometimes I’m credited, sometimes I’m not,” Reynolds added. “There’s a lot of A++ writing that I’ve done that was actually Blake; Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard and [say] ‘What about this?’ And I’d be like, ‘That’s incredible.’

“And you know, it’s funny. I don’t know. Maybe it’s cause there’s a, there’s inherent sexism in the business. I will say that a lot of times, ‘She wrote that, Blake like wrote that not me. That was, that was, that was her.’ And it’s like, they still, later on, repeat the story as ‘I wrote it.’”

Among the projects Reynolds is credited as a writer on is Deadpool 2.

His next film, Free Guy, is out in the UK on 13 August.