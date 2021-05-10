Ryan Reynolds trolls Blake Lively with ‘airport sex’ joke in Mother’s Day message

Ryan Reynolds has playfully trolled his wife, the actor Blake Lively, in a Mother’s Day post on Instagram.

On Sunday (9 May), which is Mother’s Day in the US, the star wrote a message that began sincerely.

“It can’t be said enough… you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares,” he posted, alongside a picture of the pair embracing.

“I’m grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives. I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism.”

He then jokingly added: “Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you’d hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I’m lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother’s Day, my love.”

Reynolds and Lively actually met on the set of the 2011 DC superhero movie Green Lantern, and married in September 2012. The couple shares daughters James, six, Inez, four, and Betty, one.

Lively has also been known to poke fun at Reynolds on social media, having written “I love meeting fans” as a caption on a selfie of the two of them recently.

It has just been announced that Lively will be producing and starring in a Netflix feature adaptation of the Dark Horse comic Lady Killer, with a script by Juno and Jennifer’s Body writer Diablo Cody.

Lively will star as 1950s housewife Josie Schuller, who leads an idyllic life with her husband and children, while secretly also working as a killer for hire.

Reynolds, meanwhile, can next be seen in the sci-fi action comedy Free Guy, about a bank teller who discovers that he’s actually an NPC inside a brutal open-world video game.