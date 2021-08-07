Ryan Reynolds reveals the Deadpool-Bambi pitch he made to Disney

Ryan Reynolds has revealed that he recently pitched a dark, short film with an unusual crossover to Disney.

As the foul-mouthed superhero in Deadpool, Reynolds made headlines recently when it was revealed that Deadpool had officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe when his character appeared alongside Avengers: Endgame’s Korg in a promotional video.

Now, in a new interview with IGN, the actor said he pitched a short film to Disney ahead of the release of the Deadpool-MCU – and it would feature an interrogation between the hunter from Bambi and Deadpool .

In a surprising twist, Reynolds revealed that Deadpool would also be a big fan of the hunter, who is often viewed as one of the most loathed in Disney’s history.

“I wanted to do a short film of Deadpool interrogating the hunter who killed Bambi’s mom,” Reynolds said. “But the whole gist of it is that Deadpool is actually just a huge fan. He’s not interrogating – he just wants to know how he could be the most loathed Disney character in the history of Disney ... and of course, Disney was like, ‘well, I don’t think that’s ever going to happen.’”

After his short film was rejected by Disney, Reynolds went back to to Disney’s pitch the recent Deadpool-Korg trailer.

He explained: “Then we came back to them – we wrote the Deadpool-Korg piece ... and we sent it to them, and they said, ‘yes!’”

“So, my next call was to Taika [Waititi,] and Taika was in. He’s also in Free Guy so it wasn’t that hard ... Taika’s an actual genius so I was thrilled to collaborate with him as this kind of character.” Reynolds added that putting Deadpool and Korg together was “amazing”.

The video was widely shared on Twitter, where it was liked nearly 180,000 times.

Free Guy is released on 13 August 2021.