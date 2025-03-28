Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryan Reynolds is under fire for revealing he got his young daughter to say a sexually explicit line in Deadpool & Wolverine.

While recording a commentary track for the film alongside the film’s director Shawn Levy, Reynolds shared the revelation during a scene in which a young version of the character tells Reynolds’ character: “Hey, when I want your opinion, I’ll take Wolverine’s d*** out of your mouth.”

When this moment occurred, Reynolds said: “Guiltily, that is my daughter Inez.” Levy replied: “I’m so sorry we have to admit that.”

Reynolds revealed that Inez, who was seven at the time, initially did not want to speak the line, but changed her mind when he started looking at other options.

“I am father of the year over here for allowing her to say such language, which, to her credit, she really didn’t want to say,” the actor said in the commentary.

“And then [she] came back later and said: ‘I want to say it now,’ when I started looking at other people to play it.”

Levy then joked that, “to our discredit”, they got Inez, whom Reynolds shares with Blake Lively, to say “70 to 500 versions of that line”. Reynolds, perhaps predicting a backlash, said: “I’m gonna pay for that later.”

In the wake of the commentary, many are criticising Reynolds for the admission, with it being pointed out that they dubbed an adult’s voice over the scene – especially as Inez was wearing a Deadpool mask.

open image in gallery Ryan Renyolds cast his daughter as a foul-mouthed young version of Deadpool ( Getty Images )

“There’s no reason she needed to deliver that line herself,” one person highlighted on a Reddit post dedicated to Reynolds’ revelation, adding: “It’s a character with a mask and no visible mouth, it could easily have been dubbed over.”

“The ‘...which, to her credit, she really didn’t want to say...’ is enough for me,” an additional person fumed on Reddit. “I don’t care what the ‘intent’ was behind the line - it is overtly sexual and no kid has any business saying it, let alone in a movie made by their parent.”

Meanwhile, one person commented: “Getting a kid to make a sexual joke is gross.” The Independent has contacted Reynolds for comment.

open image in gallery Ryan Reynolds’ daughter Inez played a young version of Deadpool in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ ( Marvel Studios )

The news comes after Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld cut ties with Marvel over his alleged treatment at the film’s premiere.

Liefeld, the brains behind the foul-mouthed anti-hero, had a working relationship with the comic book publishers lasting more than 30 years – but he felt sidelined at the New York premiere.

According to Liefeld, he felt ignored by Disney bosses, including Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, at the July 2024 event and was upset to discover he and his family had not been invited to the premiere afterparty.

Speaking on his podcast Robservations, Liefeld claimed: “It was meant to embarrass, diminish, defeat me.

“At some point, you go, ‘I’ve received the message, and the message is clear.’”