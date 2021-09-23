Ryan Reynolds responds to Gerard Butler diss about Free Guy

Gerard Butler made a snide remark about Free Guy, but Ryan Reynolds was quick to come back with his own retort.

The 300 actor made the comment during a recent interview, in which he was asked about the similarities between his 2009 box office failure Gamer and Reynolds’s recently released blockbuster Free Guy.

Butler took the opportunity to throw shade at the Deadpool star, claiming not to know of the actor’s latest film or watch any of his work.

“I actually don’t know what Free Guy is,” Butler told Unilad, prompting his Copshop co-star Alexis Louder to explain that it is Reynolds’ new film.

Butler responded: “Oh s***, is it? I don’t watch Ryan Reynolds movies.”

It did not take long for Reynolds – known for poking fun at fellow actors online – to respond to the dig.

Reynolds shared a screenshot of an article regarding Butler’s comments, accompanied by the caption: “Can you believe Gerard Butler doesn’t know what Free Guy is?”

The 44-year-old then used the post as an opportunity to draw attention to his recent partnership with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP).

“Also, can you believe that the challenges to democracy have never been greater that Blake and I will match your contributions to the @aclu_nationwide and @naacp_ldf? *Order of these questions is optimised for the Internet, NOT importance,” wrote the actor.

Below the image of Butler’s jibe, Reynolds highlighted a screenshot of his own tweet announcing the news of his and Lively’s partnership with the two organisations.

Earlier this week, Reynolds and Lively announced that they would match donations made to the ACLU and the NAACP Legal Defence Fund up to $1m (£732,400) through to 1 October as part of the Democracy Building Challenge.

Butler has not yet replied to Reynold’s response.