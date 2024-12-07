Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

James Gunn has revealed Ryan Reynolds’s brutal response when asked if he would reprise the role of Green Lantern.

Reynolds played the DC Comics superhero in the poorly received 2011 film Green Lantern, and subsequently found greater fame as Marvel’s Deadpool.

Gunn, who took over as the boss of DC Studios alongside producer Peter Safran two years ago, revealed during a recent podcast appearance that he had sounded Reynolds out about a potential Green Lantern return.

“Ryan doesn’t give a s***,” Gunn said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“One of the first people I talked to after I got the job was Ryan Reynolds. I was like, ‘You coming back?!’ He’s like, ‘Get the f*** out of here!’”

Reynolds’s blunt response will likely come as little surprise, given the actor’s public mockery of the film in recent years.

Last year, the Adventureland star described his horror at viewing Green Lantern for the first time.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in ‘Green Lantern' ( Warner Bros )

“The words were ‘holy s***’ and ‘no, no!’” he recalled. “It was crazy. It was an odd feeling. It was not a feeling I wanted to repeat. So I really spent the following years just owning as much as I could, it was the only way to kind of process it.”

Reynolds went on to explain in greater detail why he felt the film failed.

“There was just too many people spending too much money and when there was a problem rather than say, ‘OK, let’s stop spending on special effects and let’s think about character’,” Reynolds said.

“That just never... the thinking was never there to do that,” he said, adding. “And to their credit, it’s a very old school way of looking at things. It’s just ‘Let’s just keep spending our way through this.’ And that was... it didn’t work.”

He added: “At the same time, there are 185 people that worked on that movie – they all had an amazing time, we loved shooting it. Truly, shooting the movie was a lot of fun. But, you know, sitting in that premiere, watching that... oh my God, it’s tough.”

Gunn’s planned “soft reboot” of the DC universe has yet to begin in earnest, with a Superman film starring David Corenswet among the projects currently in development.

While many of the franchise’s biggest superheroes are expected to be re-introduced with new actors, Gunn has confirmed that some of the characters will be carried over from the past decade of DC franchise films and TV shows.