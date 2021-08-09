Ryan Reynolds says Hugh Jackman is ‘not even Australian’ as he continues ‘feud’

Ryan Reynolds has continued his “feud” with Hugh Jackman by claiming that the Australian actor isn’t very nice.

The two actors have publicly traded insults as part of a joke rivalry for years, with the Deadpool actor claiming in a new interview with The Project that Jackman had “taken more shots” than him in their “feud”.

“I never do this but I’m going to say that I’m the victim here,” Reynolds said, adding: “Let’s not forget that.”

He then joked: “You know he’s not even Australian, he’s been fooling you guys for decades. He is from Winnipeg. Canada. Take that and put it in your pipe and smoke it.”

In May, Jackman trolled Reynolds by using a police officer to bag him a role in Deadpool 3.

A few months previously, Jackman claimed to have “won” the war of words between the pair, telling Reynolds: “Everyone hates you. Bye.”

The “rivalry” between the actors appears to have begun in 2017 when Reynolds crashed one of Jackman’s press junkets during the run-up to the X-Men film Logan.

Reynolds is set to appear opposite Jodie Comer in Free Guy, which is released in UK cinemas on Friday (13 August).