Ryan Reynolds hilariously trolls Hugh Jackman with a framed portrait on opening night of his Broadway show
‘Good luck with your little show. I’ll be watching,’ wrote the actor
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s playful feud wages on after Reynolds left a little surprise in Jackman’s dressing room yesterday (10 February).
Jackman, 53, stars in a Broadway production of The Music Man opposite Sutton Foster.
Before the Wolverine star took to the stage on Thursday’s opening night (10 February), however, he found a present in his dressing room courtesy of Reynolds.
The Deadpool star, 45, left a framed black-and-white photograph of himself as well as a framed sketch of himself for Jackman to find.
“Hugh, good luck with your little show. I’ll be watching,” Reynolds wrote in a sticky note that he stuck onto one of the frames.
Jackman responded to the unwelcome gift, writing on Twitter: “I have the most amazing friends. Gorgeous flowers, champagne, and heartfelt well wishes. I am blessed. And then, there’s him.”
The two actors have engaged in a playful rivalry over the years, exchanging playful digs at one another’s films over social media.
In December last year, Jackman hilariously reacted to a giant billboard of his frenemy that had been erected near his home.
