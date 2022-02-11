Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s playful feud wages on after Reynolds left a little surprise in Jackman’s dressing room yesterday (10 February).

Jackman, 53, stars in a Broadway production of The Music Man opposite Sutton Foster.

Before the Wolverine star took to the stage on Thursday’s opening night (10 February), however, he found a present in his dressing room courtesy of Reynolds.

The Deadpool star, 45, left a framed black-and-white photograph of himself as well as a framed sketch of himself for Jackman to find.

“Hugh, good luck with your little show. I’ll be watching,” Reynolds wrote in a sticky note that he stuck onto one of the frames.

Jackman responded to the unwelcome gift, writing on Twitter: “I have the most amazing friends. Gorgeous flowers, champagne, and heartfelt well wishes. I am blessed. And then, there’s him.”

The two actors have engaged in a playful rivalry over the years, exchanging playful digs at one another’s films over social media.

In December last year, Jackman hilariously reacted to a giant billboard of his frenemy that had been erected near his home.