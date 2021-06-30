Ryan Reynolds ‘sobbed’ while watching fan reactions to Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame

Ryan Reynolds has said he was “sobbing” while recently watching the fan reactions to Avengers: Endgame.

Speaking to Total Film, the actor revealed that he had watched the initial reactions to the 2019 Marvel film during its opening weekend in anticipation of the release of his own movie, Free Guy.

He said: “Maybe I’m emotional because of everything that’s going on in the world, but I was sobbing this morning watching that.”

The 44-year-old added: “That is some of the most beautiful, big-budget action filmmaking that I’ve ever seen.”

The Deadpool star said that seeing the fan reactions to Avengers: Endgame made him excited to return to cinemas.

“That’s one thing I’m really looking forward to, and that I really miss – [being] in a movie theatre and watching a movie that way,” he said.

Reynold’s forthcoming action-comedy Free Guy was among the many films to be affected by the pandemic. The film was originally slated for a July 2020 release before being postponed to December last year. It is now scheduled for a theatrical release on 13 August.

Free Guy stars Reynolds as Guy, a bank teller who realises that he is a background character in an open world video game titled Free City that is due to be taken offline.

Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, Stranger Things star Joe Keery, Channing Tatum and Taika Waititi all join Reynolds in the star-studded cast.