Ryan Reynolds uses Winnie the Pooh in mobile phone ad as AA Milne character joins public domain

Beloved children’s character became part of public domain on 1 January

Isobel Lewis
Tuesday 04 January 2022 09:40
Comments
Ryan Reynolds turned up as Deadpool to troll Hugh Jackman's birthday message

Ryan Reynolds used Winnie the Pooh in an advert for his mobile phone company as the beloved children’s character entered the public domain.

On 1 January, AA Milne’s bumbling bear was made public after the copyright on the book, initially issued in 1926, expired.

With Winnie the Pooh now being available for use without permission of the author’s estate, Reynolds decided to co-opt the character in an advert for Mint Mobile, which he partially owns.

“So yesterday was public domain day, it’s the day where classic works enter the public domain,” the Deadpool star explained in a video shared on social media.

“This year the original Winnie the Pooh becomes public domain. So I think you can see where this is going and I expect that we’ll be hearing from a certain mouse about this Pooh very, very soon.”

Recommended

The clip then showed a book in the style of EH Shepard’s illustrations titled “Winnie the Screwed”, in which Pooh struggled with being overcharged on his phone bill, only to get a better deal from Reynolds’ company.

“Took some creative liberties but it sticks pretty close to the source material,” Reynolds joked. “Just added @MintMobile and changed ‘honey’ to ‘money’ really…”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in