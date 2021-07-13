Sacha Baron Cohen taking legal action against US cannabis dispensary over Borat image

Sacha Baron Cohen is taking legal action against a cannabis dispensary in Massachusetts that allegedly used his comedy character Borat on a billboard.

The offending poster reportedly features Baron Cohen as Borat giving a thumbs up alongside his character’s famous catchphrase: “It’s nice!”

The British actor and filmmaker filed a lawsuit against Sola Therapeutics, accusing them of copyright infringement and false advertising.

The filing states that the advert is placed on a busy interstate highway with the purpose of selling Sola Therapeutics’ products. The use of Borat’s image is unauthorised, it says.

Borat first appeared in the Baron Cohen’s film Ali G Indahouse in 2002, and later became the subject of Baron Cohen’s 2006 mockumentary comedy Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

A sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, was released in 2020 to critical acclaim.

Baron Cohen has apparently never used cannabis and would not advertise the drug for any amount of money, because he does not believe the drug is a “healthy choice”, the lawsuit says.

The filing also reveals that Baron Cohen once turned down a $4m (£2.9m) offer to appear in a car commercial. He never advertised any product in the UK or the US “despite countless opportunities to do so”, for fear it could harm his credibility as an actor and “seriously social activist”.

Baron Cohen’s lawyer alleges that Solar Therapeutics did not believe he would see the billboard so “took a gamble” in using Borat’s likeness.

He is seeking damages of at least $9m (£6.5m) and has asked a judge to order the company to stop using his image.

The company is yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Additional reporting by Press Association