Sacha Baron Cohen shares romantic photo to wish Isla Fisher a happy birthday
‘Wanting to celebrate a red-haired, Scottish, Arabic, Aussie, Jewish brilliant woman,’ actor wrote
Sacha Baron Cohen has shared a picture of him and wife Isla Fisher on the beach to wish her a happy birthday.
The Borat star shared the post on Instagram on Friday (4 February), describing Fisher as a “brilliant woman”.
In the photo the actor, whose other comic creations include Ali G and Bruno, stands topless on a beach with Fisher on his shoulders.
Captioning the post he said: “Wanting to celebrate a red-haired, Scottish, Arabic, Aussie, Jewish brilliant woman who is, it appears, my wife.
“Or as Borat would say – ‘Jageshemash’. Happy Birthday to you Isla.”
Borat usually introduces himself with the phonetic version of “Jak się masz?”, meaning “How are you?” in Polish.
In December last year, Cohen and Fisher celebrated their 20-year anniversary, posting identical Winnie the Pooh quotes online.
In his own post, Baron Cohen added: “Happy Anniversary my love. I’m writing this rather than getting you a card.
“Our duration is largely due to our location – after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages.”
Fisher, known for Wedding Crashers and Curb Your Enthusiasm, can next be seen in the new drama Wolf Like Me alongside Josh Gad.
The series is out now in the US and will air on Amazon Prime in the UK from 25 February.
Additional reporting by Press Association
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies