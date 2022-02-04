Sacha Baron Cohen shares romantic photo to wish Isla Fisher a happy birthday

Sacha Baron Cohen has shared a picture of him and wife Isla Fisher on the beach to wish her a happy birthday.

The Borat star shared the post on Instagram on Friday (4 February), describing Fisher as a “brilliant woman”.

In the photo the actor, whose other comic creations include Ali G and Bruno, stands topless on a beach with Fisher on his shoulders.

Captioning the post he said: “Wanting to celebrate a red-haired, Scottish, Arabic, Aussie, Jewish brilliant woman who is, it appears, my wife.

“Or as Borat would say – ‘Jageshemash’. Happy Birthday to you Isla.”

Borat usually introduces himself with the phonetic version of “Jak się masz?”, meaning “How are you?” in Polish.

In December last year, Cohen and Fisher celebrated their 20-year anniversary, posting identical Winnie the Pooh quotes online.

In his own post, Baron Cohen added: “Happy Anniversary my love. I’m writing this rather than getting you a card.

“Our duration is largely due to our location – after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages.”

Fisher, known for Wedding Crashers and Curb Your Enthusiasm, can next be seen in the new drama Wolf Like Me alongside Josh Gad.

The series is out now in the US and will air on Amazon Prime in the UK from 25 February.

Additional reporting by Press Association