Every film and TV series that’s allowed to continue production during SAG-AFTRA strikes
Anne Hathaway, Dakota Fanning, Jason Bateman and Matthew McConaughey are among the actors allowed to continue working
It’s now been one month since the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) joined striking film and TV writers in the demand for fairer pay.
It is the first time that screen actors as well as writers have simultaneously withheld labour in 60 years, and has resulted in an effective shutdown of Hollywood.
Under the terms of the strike action, SAG-AFTRA has been authorising some “truly independent” productions with exemptions, allowing them to continue production.
The decision has proved controversial with many people suggesting that the exemptions undermine the rest of the workers on strike.
The union has approved more than 200 independent projects to continue filming during the strike, featuring actors including Anne Hathaway, Dakota Fanning, Jason Bateman and Matthew McConaughey.
On Monday (14 August), SAG-AFTRA announced that it would no longer grant interim agreements to independent projects that were written under a Writers Guild of America (WGA) contract.
“We have been advised by the WGA that this modification will assist them in executing their strike strategy, and we believe it does not undermine the utility and effectiveness of ours,” the guild announced Monday. “It is a win-win change.”
Below is a list of all the film and television projects, including Michael Mann’s Ferrari starring Adam Driver, which have been granted interim agreements.
Films
3-2 Pulldown, The, Charles Golding
47 Days, Reel Big Studios
Adult Best Friends, Adult Best Friends LLC
Aguadilla, Abla Films LLC
American Deadbolt, American Deadbolt Movie LLC
American Nightmare, New York Nightmare Production LLC
Anniversary, Anniversary US Productions LLC
Ar Racist, The The AWP Productions LLC
Armadilla, Armadilla LLC
Armored, Armored LLC
Assessment, The Number 9 Films Assessment Limited
Astronaut, The Rocket Power LLC
Average Joe, Coach Productions LLC
Back On The Strip, MMJ Productions LLC
Ballad Of Suzanne Cesaire, The Madame Negritude LLC
Beldham, The Which Witch Films LLC
Ben And Suzanne: A Reunion In 4 Parts, Something Arbitrary LLC
Beneath the Grass, Beneath the Grass Film LLC
Beyond the Walls, Beyond the Walls Film LLC
Bibi, Bibi Productions LLC
Bird And The Bee, Bird And The Bee The Film, Inc.
Bishop, The Bring Him To The River LLC
Blackwater Lane, Breakdown Film Ltd
Bloodknot, Bloodknot Movie, LLC
Blue Rose, Blue Rose Productions LLC
Bob Trevino Likes It, Chosen Family LLC
Bobcat Moretti Part 2, Develop Your Movie LLC
Bootyology, District 78 Inc
Breakwater, MAP Movies LLC
Bride Hard, Bride Hard Films LLC
Buffalo Daze, 3 Buffalo Girls Productions, LLC
Buster Brooks, Buster Brooks Movie LLC
Cafone, The, The Suburbanite Productions LLC
Catharsis, Mirmade Inc.
Chasing Midnight, Midnight The Movie 2023 LLC
Chimera, Chimera Film LLC
Cobalt, Greenridge Productions LLC
Conduit, Hermes Film LLC
Copperhead, Backlash Film Holdings LLC
Coup!, Summer Man Inc.
Cuando Volvimos A La Tierra, CVALT LLC
Cub Scout, Wolf Cub Film LLC
Daddio, Beverly Crest Productions LLC
Dance First, 2LE Dance First Limited
Dead Guy, Dead Guy LLC
Death of a Unicorne, Monoceros Media LLC
Decibel, DB Film LLC
Desert Dawn, Desert Dawn Film Productions LLC
Desert, A, Capes and Fog LLC
Didi, Talking Fish Pictures LLC
DogMan, Grive Productions SARL
Don’t Move, Dont Move UT LLC
Don’t Trip, Don’t Trip Films LLC
Dos Lados, Suenos Productions LLC
Dottie, Articine Inc
Draft Night, Thomas Glinkowski
Dream Devil, Outhouse Production Films LLC
Dust Bunny, Dust Bunny Productions LLC
Dutchman, The, Dutchman LLC
East Of Wall, Stetson’s Kingdom LLC
East Texas Oil, 2126104 Alberta Ltd.
Escaping Ohio, Escaping Ohio LLC
Every Other Weekend, Small Fry Films LLC
Exhibiting Forgiveness, Exhibiting Forgiveness Inc.
Eyes In The Trees, Eyes in the Trees LLC
F-Plus, Swen Studios Inc.
Fabulous Four, The, The Fabulous Four LLC
Fairy, Wonder Wheel Productions Inc
Fancy Florez’s Summer Staycation, Diaz de Muertos
Fantasy Life, MVNYC Films Inc
Ferrari, Fleeing Inc.
Fleeing, Fleeing Inc
Flight Risk, Flight Risk Productions Inc.
Floaters, Floaters Productions Inc.
Fluxx, Fluxx Film LLC
Fort, The, Cellar Productions LLC
Freedom Hair, MPI Original Bryce LLC
Friends And Foes, Studio Film LLC
From Ashes, Studio 6688 LLC
G20, Beige Fox LLC
Gaia, GAIA Film LLC
Ganymede, Ganymede Film LLC
Glitter & Doom, Glitter And Doom LLC
Good Side Of Bad (2020), Good Side of Bad LLC
Greatest Ever, The, The Greatest Ever LLC
Griffin In Summer, Regrets Of Autumn LLC
Grizzly Night, Grizzly Night LLC
Growing Pains, Growing Pains Film LLC
Ick, Ick Productions LLC
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, If I Had Legs LLC
If That Mockingbird Don’t Sing, Boiler Room Productions Inc.
In Cold Light, Lithium Studios II Inc.
Iron Lung, Iron Lung Productions LLC
Isaac, Isaac Productions LLC
It Came From Within, It Came From Within Movie LLC
Italians, The, The Italians LLC
Jules, Apple Slice Productions LLC
Jules And Jonas: The Vertical Truth, The Vertical Truth LLC
Jump Scare, Ugly Duckling Pictures
Just Breathe, Rockwood Champ LLC
K-Pops!, Aegyo Master Production LLC
Keyz’, Keyz Film LLC
Killing Moon, The, TKM LLC
Killer’s Game, The, TKG Productions Ltd.
King Ivory, Magic Mark LLC
King Of Hearts, The, Midnight Movies LLC
Ladybug, Silverose LLC
Lake George, The Lake George Company LLC
Last Meals, Ortolan Productions LLC
Leaves Of Glass, Sunflower Pictures Inc.
Legend Of The White Dragon, Legend of the White Dragon LLC
Lemurian Candidate, The, Lemurian Candidate LLC
Lilies Not For Me, Wolflight Films LLC
Longlegs, Longlegs Pictures Inc.
Lousy Carter, Lousy C LLC
Love In Storytown, Gemelli Films Inc.
Love Is The Monster, LEMPO LLC
Magic Farm, Magic Marker LLC
Memories, Vanessa Ly Inc.
Mermaid, Florida Man LLC
Method, The, Finding Gilbert LLC
Mistake, Mistake Film LLC
Mooch, Mooch Film LLC
Mother Mary, Got a Little Sloppy LLC
Mother, May I?, MMI Film LLC
Mountains, Santiagueres LLC
Mourning Rock, ZNZ Project LLC
Mutt, Quiltro LLC
My Hero, Dufrane Productions LLC
My Valentine Wedding, Nferno Media Entertainment LLC
Night Talkers, Rutledge Productions LLC
Oh, Canada, Foregone Films PSC Inc.
Omaha, Sanctuary Content Inc.
Open Wounds, Once Upon A Lockbox LLC
Origin Of Species, Species Financing and Distribution LLC
Osiris, It Hunts LLC
Other You, The, The Other You LLC
Outen The Light, Bronx Bison Films Inc.
Pandemonium, Pandemonium Filming LLC
Paracosm, A, Paracosm Motion Picture Inc.
Paradise And Lunch, PL Film LLC
The Penguin And The Fisherman, The Penguin And The Fisherman LLC
Please Don’t Feed The Children, PDFTC LLC
Presence, Apparitions Incorporated
Press Your Luck, Luckycharmer LLC
Publish Or Perish, Publish Or Perish Movie LLC
Queen of the Ring, Ring Productions LLC
Rebel Girl, Rebel Girl Film LLC
Redville, Redville Movie LLC
Relative Control, Third Act Film LLC
Return To Wickensburg (2023), The Return Film Studios Inc.
Riff Raff, RR Productions Inc.
Ritual, The, The Rituality LLC
Rivals of Amziah King, Sad Abe’s Inc.
Roar Of The Fire, Fire Film Productions LLC
Roses On The Vine, Roses Movie LLC
Rotting In The Sun, Rotting in the Sun LLC
Scary Tales Anthology, Very Scary Tales LLC
Sell Out, The Benny Dink Movie LLC
Shadow Dance, October Twenty-Four Pictures Corp
Shakey Grounds, Shakey Grounds LLC
She Came To Me, AI Film Production Services Inc.
Shining Hour, The, Cardinal Films LLC
Short Game, The, The Green Jacket Productions LLC
Shoulder Dance, Shoulder Dance LLC
Sod and Stubble, Sod and Stubble LLC
Sound, The, The Sound Film LLC
Space Bears, Space Bears LLC
Starstruck, Star Struck Movie LLC
Stealing Cars, Stolen Street LLCC
Strange Dark, The, Christoph J Messineo
Summer Book, The, Summer Book Movie LLC
Sunfish (& Other Stories on Green Lake), Sunfish Pictures LLC
Superthief, Superthief LLC
Susie Searches, Susie Production Inc.
Sydney Vs. Sean, Ryan Powers
Til Death…Do You, Rubyjewel Media LLC
Tower, The, TheTowerFilm LLC
Transamazonia, Cinema DeFacto
Triggermen, Triggermen LLC
Under My Skin, Under My Skin Productions LLC
Unknown Country, The, Morissa Maltz LLC
Until He’s Destroyed, Restricted Pictures LLC
Untitled Guy Ritchie Project, Green Gold Productions Limited
Untitled Instant Pot Project, TraLaLoo Productions LLC
Untitled Jazzy Project, The, Jazzy Film Production LLC
Untitled Peter Greenaway Project, FEG Development Limited
Untitled Rebuilding Project, Crowded Table LLC
Very Stinky Summer, A, Cinematic Productions LLC
Watchers, The, Hunched Lady Productions LLC
Water For Life, Mill Valley Film Group
Wayfinders, The, Wayfinders LLC
Week End Escape Project, Grive Productions SARL
Westhampton, TXE Westhampton LLC
What Happens Later, Terminal 4 LLC
What Rhymes With Magdalena, What Rhymes With Magdalena LLC
What She Doesn’t Know, WSDK Project LLC
Who Says You Can’t Go Home, Rolling Thunder Films LLC
Wildcat, Flannery Film LLC
Wilderness, The, The Wilderness LLC
Wildfire, Wildfire the Movie LLC
Witchboard, A-Nation Media Inc.
Without Consequence, Lost Galleon Films LLC
Yellow Tie, The, Oblique Media SRL
Young Claude, Brick By Brick Productions LLC
Series
Bar, The (Pilot), James Woods
Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction (23/24), X Factor S2 LLC
Chosen, The (23/24), The Chosen Texas LLC
Fairwood (23/24), Metropolitan Sound + Vision LLC
Gray House (2023), Gray House Inc.
Green Veil, The (20/21), The Boathouse LLC
Guns And Grams, The Pizza Connection (pilot), Black Egypt Entertainment Studios LLC
Hal & Harper (23/24), Bad Bangs LLC
Sight Unseen (23/24), Sight Unseen S1 Productions BC Inc
Small Town Big Story (23/24), Activity Company
Tehran (23/24), Donna & Shula Studios LTD
Underdeveloped (23/24), Black Jellybeans LLC
When Calls The Heart (23/24), WCTH 11 Productions Inc.
