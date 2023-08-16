Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s now been one month since the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) joined striking film and TV writers in the demand for fairer pay.

It is the first time that screen actors as well as writers have simultaneously withheld labour in 60 years, and has resulted in an effective shutdown of Hollywood.

Under the terms of the strike action, SAG-AFTRA has been authorising some “truly independent” productions with exemptions, allowing them to continue production.

The decision has proved controversial with many people suggesting that the exemptions undermine the rest of the workers on strike.

The union has approved more than 200 independent projects to continue filming during the strike, featuring actors including Anne Hathaway, Dakota Fanning, Jason Bateman and Matthew McConaughey.

On Monday (14 August), SAG-AFTRA announced that it would no longer grant interim agreements to independent projects that were written under a Writers Guild of America (WGA) contract.

“We have been advised by the WGA that this modification will assist them in executing their strike strategy, and we believe it does not undermine the utility and effectiveness of ours,” the guild announced Monday. “It is a win-win change.”

Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari in ‘Ferrari’ (STX Entertainment)

Below is a list of all the film and television projects, including Michael Mann’s Ferrari starring Adam Driver, which have been granted interim agreements.

Films

3-2 Pulldown, The, Charles Golding

47 Days, Reel Big Studios

Adult Best Friends, Adult Best Friends LLC

Aguadilla, Abla Films LLC

American Deadbolt, American Deadbolt Movie LLC

American Nightmare, New York Nightmare Production LLC

Anniversary, Anniversary US Productions LLC

Ar Racist, The The AWP Productions LLC

Armadilla, Armadilla LLC

Armored, Armored LLC

Assessment, The Number 9 Films Assessment Limited

Astronaut, The Rocket Power LLC

Average Joe, Coach Productions LLC

Back On The Strip, MMJ Productions LLC

Ballad Of Suzanne Cesaire, The Madame Negritude LLC

Beldham, The Which Witch Films LLC

Ben And Suzanne: A Reunion In 4 Parts, Something Arbitrary LLC

Beneath the Grass, Beneath the Grass Film LLC

Beyond the Walls, Beyond the Walls Film LLC

Bibi, Bibi Productions LLC

Bird And The Bee, Bird And The Bee The Film, Inc.

Bishop, The Bring Him To The River LLC

Blackwater Lane, Breakdown Film Ltd

Bloodknot, Bloodknot Movie, LLC

Blue Rose, Blue Rose Productions LLC

Bob Trevino Likes It, Chosen Family LLC

Bobcat Moretti Part 2, Develop Your Movie LLC

Bootyology, District 78 Inc

Breakwater, MAP Movies LLC

Bride Hard, Bride Hard Films LLC

Buffalo Daze, 3 Buffalo Girls Productions, LLC

Buster Brooks, Buster Brooks Movie LLC

Cafone, The, The Suburbanite Productions LLC

Catharsis, Mirmade Inc.

Chasing Midnight, Midnight The Movie 2023 LLC

Chimera, Chimera Film LLC

Cobalt, Greenridge Productions LLC

Conduit, Hermes Film LLC

Copperhead, Backlash Film Holdings LLC

Coup!, Summer Man Inc.

Cuando Volvimos A La Tierra, CVALT LLC

Cub Scout, Wolf Cub Film LLC

Daddio, Beverly Crest Productions LLC

Dance First, 2LE Dance First Limited

Dead Guy, Dead Guy LLC

Death of a Unicorne, Monoceros Media LLC

Decibel, DB Film LLC

Desert Dawn, Desert Dawn Film Productions LLC

Desert, A, Capes and Fog LLC

Didi, Talking Fish Pictures LLC

DogMan, Grive Productions SARL

Don’t Move, Dont Move UT LLC

Don’t Trip, Don’t Trip Films LLC

Dos Lados, Suenos Productions LLC

Dottie, Articine Inc

Draft Night, Thomas Glinkowski

Dream Devil, Outhouse Production Films LLC

Dust Bunny, Dust Bunny Productions LLC

Dutchman, The, Dutchman LLC

East Of Wall, Stetson’s Kingdom LLC

East Texas Oil, 2126104 Alberta Ltd.

Escaping Ohio, Escaping Ohio LLC

Every Other Weekend, Small Fry Films LLC

Exhibiting Forgiveness, Exhibiting Forgiveness Inc.

Eyes In The Trees, Eyes in the Trees LLC

F-Plus, Swen Studios Inc.

Fabulous Four, The, The Fabulous Four LLC

Fairy, Wonder Wheel Productions Inc

Fancy Florez’s Summer Staycation, Diaz de Muertos

Fantasy Life, MVNYC Films Inc

Ferrari, Fleeing Inc.

Fleeing, Fleeing Inc

Flight Risk, Flight Risk Productions Inc.

Floaters, Floaters Productions Inc.

Fluxx, Fluxx Film LLC

Fort, The, Cellar Productions LLC

Freedom Hair, MPI Original Bryce LLC

Friends And Foes, Studio Film LLC

From Ashes, Studio 6688 LLC

G20, Beige Fox LLC

Gaia, GAIA Film LLC

Ganymede, Ganymede Film LLC

Glitter & Doom, Glitter And Doom LLC

Good Side Of Bad (2020), Good Side of Bad LLC

Greatest Ever, The, The Greatest Ever LLC

Griffin In Summer, Regrets Of Autumn LLC

Grizzly Night, Grizzly Night LLC

Growing Pains, Growing Pains Film LLC

Ick, Ick Productions LLC

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, If I Had Legs LLC

If That Mockingbird Don’t Sing, Boiler Room Productions Inc.

In Cold Light, Lithium Studios II Inc.

Iron Lung, Iron Lung Productions LLC

Isaac, Isaac Productions LLC

It Came From Within, It Came From Within Movie LLC

Italians, The, The Italians LLC

Jules, Apple Slice Productions LLC

Jules And Jonas: The Vertical Truth, The Vertical Truth LLC

Jump Scare, Ugly Duckling Pictures

Just Breathe, Rockwood Champ LLC

K-Pops!, Aegyo Master Production LLC

Keyz’, Keyz Film LLC

Killing Moon, The, TKM LLC

Killer’s Game, The, TKG Productions Ltd.

King Ivory, Magic Mark LLC

King Of Hearts, The, Midnight Movies LLC

Ladybug, Silverose LLC

Lake George, The Lake George Company LLC

Last Meals, Ortolan Productions LLC

Leaves Of Glass, Sunflower Pictures Inc.

Legend Of The White Dragon, Legend of the White Dragon LLC

Lemurian Candidate, The, Lemurian Candidate LLC

Lilies Not For Me, Wolflight Films LLC

Longlegs, Longlegs Pictures Inc.

Lousy Carter, Lousy C LLC

Love In Storytown, Gemelli Films Inc.

Love Is The Monster, LEMPO LLC

Magic Farm, Magic Marker LLC

Memories, Vanessa Ly Inc.

Mermaid, Florida Man LLC

Method, The, Finding Gilbert LLC

Mistake, Mistake Film LLC

Mooch, Mooch Film LLC

Mother Mary, Got a Little Sloppy LLC

Mother, May I?, MMI Film LLC

Mountains, Santiagueres LLC

Mourning Rock, ZNZ Project LLC

Mutt, Quiltro LLC

My Hero, Dufrane Productions LLC

My Valentine Wedding, Nferno Media Entertainment LLC

Night Talkers, Rutledge Productions LLC

Oh, Canada, Foregone Films PSC Inc.

Omaha, Sanctuary Content Inc.

Open Wounds, Once Upon A Lockbox LLC

Origin Of Species, Species Financing and Distribution LLC

Osiris, It Hunts LLC

Other You, The, The Other You LLC

Outen The Light, Bronx Bison Films Inc.

Pandemonium, Pandemonium Filming LLC

Paracosm, A, Paracosm Motion Picture Inc.

Paradise And Lunch, PL Film LLC

The Penguin And The Fisherman, The Penguin And The Fisherman LLC

Please Don’t Feed The Children, PDFTC LLC

Presence, Apparitions Incorporated

Press Your Luck, Luckycharmer LLC

Publish Or Perish, Publish Or Perish Movie LLC

Queen of the Ring, Ring Productions LLC

Rebel Girl, Rebel Girl Film LLC

Redville, Redville Movie LLC

Relative Control, Third Act Film LLC

Return To Wickensburg (2023), The Return Film Studios Inc.

Riff Raff, RR Productions Inc.

Ritual, The, The Rituality LLC

Rivals of Amziah King, Sad Abe’s Inc.

Roar Of The Fire, Fire Film Productions LLC

Roses On The Vine, Roses Movie LLC

Rotting In The Sun, Rotting in the Sun LLC

Scary Tales Anthology, Very Scary Tales LLC

Sell Out, The Benny Dink Movie LLC

Shadow Dance, October Twenty-Four Pictures Corp

Shakey Grounds, Shakey Grounds LLC

She Came To Me, AI Film Production Services Inc.

Shining Hour, The, Cardinal Films LLC

Short Game, The, The Green Jacket Productions LLC

Shoulder Dance, Shoulder Dance LLC

Sod and Stubble, Sod and Stubble LLC

Sound, The, The Sound Film LLC

Space Bears, Space Bears LLC

Starstruck, Star Struck Movie LLC

Stealing Cars, Stolen Street LLCC

Strange Dark, The, Christoph J Messineo

Summer Book, The, Summer Book Movie LLC

Sunfish (& Other Stories on Green Lake), Sunfish Pictures LLC

Superthief, Superthief LLC

Susie Searches, Susie Production Inc.

Sydney Vs. Sean, Ryan Powers

Til Death…Do You, Rubyjewel Media LLC

Tower, The, TheTowerFilm LLC

Transamazonia, Cinema DeFacto

Triggermen, Triggermen LLC

Under My Skin, Under My Skin Productions LLC

Unknown Country, The, Morissa Maltz LLC

Until He’s Destroyed, Restricted Pictures LLC

Untitled Guy Ritchie Project, Green Gold Productions Limited

Untitled Instant Pot Project, TraLaLoo Productions LLC

Untitled Jazzy Project, The, Jazzy Film Production LLC

Untitled Peter Greenaway Project, FEG Development Limited

Untitled Rebuilding Project, Crowded Table LLC

Very Stinky Summer, A, Cinematic Productions LLC

Watchers, The, Hunched Lady Productions LLC

Water For Life, Mill Valley Film Group

Wayfinders, The, Wayfinders LLC

Week End Escape Project, Grive Productions SARL

Westhampton, TXE Westhampton LLC

What Happens Later, Terminal 4 LLC

What Rhymes With Magdalena, What Rhymes With Magdalena LLC

What She Doesn’t Know, WSDK Project LLC

Who Says You Can’t Go Home, Rolling Thunder Films LLC

Wildcat, Flannery Film LLC

Wilderness, The, The Wilderness LLC

Wildfire, Wildfire the Movie LLC

Witchboard, A-Nation Media Inc.

Without Consequence, Lost Galleon Films LLC

Yellow Tie, The, Oblique Media SRL

Young Claude, Brick By Brick Productions LLC

Series

Bar, The (Pilot), James Woods

Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction (23/24), X Factor S2 LLC

Chosen, The (23/24), The Chosen Texas LLC

Fairwood (23/24), Metropolitan Sound + Vision LLC

Gray House (2023), Gray House Inc.

Green Veil, The (20/21), The Boathouse LLC

Guns And Grams, The Pizza Connection (pilot), Black Egypt Entertainment Studios LLC

Hal & Harper (23/24), Bad Bangs LLC

Sight Unseen (23/24), Sight Unseen S1 Productions BC Inc

Small Town Big Story (23/24), Activity Company

Tehran (23/24), Donna & Shula Studios LTD

Underdeveloped (23/24), Black Jellybeans LLC

When Calls The Heart (23/24), WCTH 11 Productions Inc.