SAG Awards nominations 2024: Full list of nominees
Winners will be announced during the February ceremony
With help from The Lovebirds co-stars Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, the Screen Actors Guild have announced the nominees for its 30th annual awards show.
Following a tense year of strikes, the Hollywood actors’ guild, SAG-AFTRA, are back to honour both TV and film.
This year, the winners will be announced during the live ceremony held on 24 February at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. It will be live-streamed on Netflix beginning at 5pm PT/8pm ET.
The SAG Awards have long been considered a reliable predictor for the Oscars. Typically, if a film ensemble isn’t among the SAG Awards nominees, it’s unlikely to win Best Picture at the March Academy Awards.
Find the full list of SAG Awards 2024 nominees below as they are announced.
TV
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian
Film
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
