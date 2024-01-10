Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With help from The Lovebirds co-stars Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, the Screen Actors Guild have announced the nominees for its 30th annual awards show.

Following a tense year of strikes, the Hollywood actors’ guild, SAG-AFTRA, are back to honour both TV and film.

This year, the winners will be announced during the live ceremony held on 24 February at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. It will be live-streamed on Netflix beginning at 5pm PT/8pm ET.

The SAG Awards have long been considered a reliable predictor for the Oscars. Typically, if a film ensemble isn’t among the SAG Awards nominees, it’s unlikely to win Best Picture at the March Academy Awards.

Find the full list of SAG Awards 2024 nominees below as they are announced.

TV

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian

Film

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

The 2024 SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix on Saturday (24 February), beginning at 5pm PT/8pm EST.