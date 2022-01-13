SAG Awards 2022: House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog lead film nominations
The nominees for the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have been announced, with “Belfast,” “CODA" and “Don't Look Up” among the films getting a nod in the best film ensemble category
Nominations for the 28th annual Screen Actor Guild Awards, which will be handed out on Feb. 27:
FILM
Ensemble: “Belfast”; “CODA”; “Don’t Look Up”; “House of Gucci”; “King Richard "
Male actor in a leading role: Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”; Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick … BOOM”; Will Smith, “King Richard”; Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”
Female actor in a leading role: Jessica Chastain “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”; Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”; Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos.”
Male actor in a supporting role: Ben Affleck “The Tender Bar”; Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”; Troy Kotsur, “CODA”; Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”; Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog.”
Female actor in a supporting role: Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”; Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”; Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”; Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”; Ruth Negga, “Passing.”
Stunt Ensemble: “Black Widow”; “Dune”; “The Matrix Resurrections”; “No Time to Die”; “Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings.”
TELEVISION
Drama ensemble: “The Handmaid’s Tale”; “The Morning Show”; “Squid Game”; “Succession”; “Yellowstone.”
Comedy Ensemble: “The Great”; “Hacks”; “The Kominsky Method”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Ted Lasso.”
Female actor in a drama series: Jennifer Aniston “The Morning Show”; Jung Ho-Yeon, “Squid Game”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Sarah Snook, “Succession”; Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show.”
Male actor in a drama series: Brian Cox, “Succession”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Lee Jung-Jae, “Squid Game”; Jeremy Strong, “Succession.”
Female actor in a comedy series: Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Sandra Oh, “The Chair”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”; Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”; Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso.”
Male actor in a comedy series: Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso.”
Male actor in a TV limited series or movie: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”; Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”; Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”; Ewan McGregor, “Halston”; Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown.”
Female actor in a TV limited series or movie: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”; Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”; Margaret Qualley, “Maid”; Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”; Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown.”
Stunt Ensemble: “Cobra Kai”; “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”; “Loki”; “Mare of Easttown”; “Squid Game.”
