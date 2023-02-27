SAG Awards 2023: The full list of winners as Everything Everywhere All At Once dominates
Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis all received recognition for film epic
Everything Everywhere All At Once swept away the competition at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, collecting almost every top accolade of the night.
The film’s stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis all received recognition for their individual performances at Sunday (26 February) night’s show.
The comedy-drama epic also took home the award for Best Cast in a Motion Picture – the SAG equivalent of Best Picture.
Yeoh won the SAG award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role, acknowledging that she had been “up against titans” in the category.
“Every one of you know, the journey, the rollercoaster ride, the ups and downs. But most important, we never give up,” she said.
“This is not just for me, this is for every little girl that looks like me. Thank you for giving me a seat at the table because so many of us need this. We want to be seen, we want to be heard.”
Male Actor in a Leading Role (Motion Picture) was won by Brendan Fraser, who gave an emotional acceptance speech.
The US actor said his performance in The Whale had been “the role of a lifetime”, and described the character of Charlie as “someone who is on a raft of regrets but… in a sea of hope”.
“I’ve been on that sea and I’ve rode that wave lately and it’s been powerful and good,” he said.
The main TV awards were won by The White Lotus and Abbott Elementary.
See the full list of winners below...
Motion Picture Cast
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Male Actor in a Leading Role – Motion Picture
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale (WINNER)
Bill Nighy – Living
Adam Sandler – Hustle
Female Actor in a Leading Role – Motion Picture
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler –Till
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture
Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)
The Woman King
Drama Series Ensemble
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus (WINNER)
Comedy Series Ensemble
Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Steve Carell – The Patient
Taron Egerton – Blackbird
Sam Elliott – 1883 (WINNER)
Paul Walter Hauser – Blackbird
Evan Peters – Dahmer
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Emily Blunt – The English
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy (WINNER)
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash – Dahmer
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman – Ozark (WINNER)
Jeff Bridges –The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (WINNER)
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Julia Garner – Ozark
Laura Linney – Ozark
Zendaya – Euphoria
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (WINNER)
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Jean Smart – Hacks (WINNER)
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things (WINNER)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies