Everything Everywhere All At Once swept away the competition at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, collecting almost every top accolade of the night.

The film’s stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis all received recognition for their individual performances at Sunday (26 February) night’s show.

The comedy-drama epic also took home the award for Best Cast in a Motion Picture – the SAG equivalent of Best Picture.

Yeoh won the SAG award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role, acknowledging that she had been “up against titans” in the category.

“Every one of you know, the journey, the rollercoaster ride, the ups and downs. But most important, we never give up,” she said.

“This is not just for me, this is for every little girl that looks like me. Thank you for giving me a seat at the table because so many of us need this. We want to be seen, we want to be heard.”

Male Actor in a Leading Role (Motion Picture) was won by Brendan Fraser, who gave an emotional acceptance speech.

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ dominated at the SAG Awards (Getty Images)

The US actor said his performance in The Whale had been “the role of a lifetime”, and described the character of Charlie as “someone who is on a raft of regrets but… in a sea of hope”.

“I’ve been on that sea and I’ve rode that wave lately and it’s been powerful and good,” he said.

The main TV awards were won by The White Lotus and Abbott Elementary.

See the full list of winners below...

Motion Picture Cast

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Male Actor in a Leading Role – Motion Picture

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale (WINNER)

Bill Nighy – Living

Adam Sandler – Hustle

Brendan Fraser won for ‘The Whale' (Getty Images)

Female Actor in a Leading Role – Motion Picture

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler –Till

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Curtis with her SAG Awards for ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once' (AFP via Getty Images)

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)

The Woman King

Drama Series Ensemble

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus (WINNER)

Comedy Series Ensemble

Abbott Elementary (WINNER)

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The cast of ‘Abbott Elementary' with their awards (AFP via Getty Images)

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell – The Patient

Taron Egerton – Blackbird

Sam Elliott – 1883 (WINNER)

Paul Walter Hauser – Blackbird

Evan Peters – Dahmer

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt – The English

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy (WINNER)

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash – Dahmer

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman – Ozark (WINNER)

Jeff Bridges –The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (WINNER)

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Laura Linney – Ozark

Zendaya – Euphoria

‘The White Lotus’ star Coolidge won on the night (Getty Images)

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (WINNER)

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks (WINNER)

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things (WINNER)