How to watch the 2025 SAG Awards hosted by Kristen Bell

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards are preparing to honor the best performances in TV and film from the past year.

This year’s nominees are led by Wicked in the film categories and Shōgun in the TV categories. The winners are voted on by the thousands of active SAG-AFTRA union members, making it the only major awards show to be determined entirely by actors’ peers.

The 31st annual SAG Awards will welcome back The Good Place alum Kristen Bell as its host — even though she previously thought all 2025 awards shows should be canceled due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

When and how to watch the live ceremony?

The 2025 SAG Awards will be available to stream live on Netflix on Sunday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

This marks the second consecutive year the ceremony will be live-streamed on Netflix.

Kristen Bell will host the 2025 SAG Awards ( AFP via Getty Images )

Additionally, fans can tune in an hour earlier at 7 ET to catch the official pre-show, which will also stream globally on Netflix and feature red-carpet access.

For decades, the SAG Awards were broadcast on TNT and TBS. However, due to dwindling viewership, the telecast rights were sold to Netflix as part of a multi-year partnership deal in early 2023.

In 2022, Netflix streamed the awards show on its YouTube channel as it prepared its platform for future live events.

Who is hosting?

Nobody Wants This star Kristen Bell, 44, who became the first-ever host of the SAG Awards in 2018, will return to host Sunday’s ceremony.

Bell’s appointment was announced in December before multiple wildfires ripped through the Los Angeles area. Following the fires, she said she “thought all [2025 awards shows] should be canceled and the money should go to the fire victims.”

She has since had a change of heart after realizing their significance to the city’s economy.

“These awards shows are a huge part of Los Angeles' economy, employing hundreds, if not thousands, of gig workers: drivers, hair and makeup artists, musicians,” Bell told USA Today. “It's actually paramount we have them so these people can work.”

Who are the nominees?

Jon M. Chu’s hit Wicked musical adaptation leads the film nominees with five nods, while FX’s historical drama Shōgun triumphs in the television categories also with five nods.

Other major film contenders include the Ralph Fiennes-led papal drama Conclave and Netflix’s divisive musical crime-thriller Emilia Pérez, which has faced scrutiny after its star Karla Sofía Gascón’s online history emerged.

FX’s dark restaurant comedy The Bear, HBO’s DC mini-series The Penguin, and Netflix’s hit thriller series The Diplomat have also received multiple nominations in the TV categories.

Find the full list of nominees here.