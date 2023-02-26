Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Awards season is well and truly underway, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards is next.

While all eyes may be on the Oscars next month, there is still one awards show to go before then.

The 29th annual SAG awards ceremony will take place on Sunday (26 February) at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The awards show honours the best performances across film and television.

The SAG Awards tend to be an important bellwether for the Oscars, with the winners of Sunday’s ceremony emerging as frontrunners for the Academy Awards next month. To understand the difference between the major awards shows, read here.

This year’s SAG award nominees were announced in January by Emily in Paris star Ashley Park and The White Lotus’s Haley Lu Richardson.

Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once, by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, lead the pack.

The two films have tied for the most nods in history, scoring five each. Shakespeare in Love (1998), Chicago (2002), and Doubt (2008) have all previously nabbed five nods.

Among this year’s acting nominees are Steve Carrell (The Patient), Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird), Emily Blunt (The English), Niecy Nash Betts (Dahmer), Bill Hader (Barry), and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus).

2023 DGA Awards - Press Room (Invision)

No host has been announced for this year’s ceremony. Although, this does not come as a total surprise, given that there was no official host for the 2022 and 2021 awards, either.

In 2020, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy opened and closed the ceremony. The father-and-son pair, however, made it clear that they were not technically hosts.

How to watch the 2023 SAG Awards

For the first time ever, the ceremony will air live on Netflix’s YouTube channel. This is a result of a multi-year partnership between Netflix and the SAG Awards.

In addition to YouTube, the awards show will also be broadcasted on Netflix’s Twitter and Facebook.

When do the SAG Awards start

The ceremony will air live on 26 February, beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 4pm GMT.