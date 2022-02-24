‘M*A*S*H’ actress Sally Kellerman dead at age of 84
Actress Sally Kellerman, who played Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s M*A*S*H movie, has died at age of 84.
The Oscar-nominated star passed away in California on Thursday morning after a battle with dementia, her son, Jack Krane, told The Hollywood Reporter.
Kellerman also starred opposite Rodney Dangerfield in the 1986 comedy Back to School , in which she played his love interest, college literature professor Diane Turner.
