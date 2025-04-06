Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sally Phillips has shared a bizarre anecdote from the first time she came face to face with Hugh Grant.

The Bridget Jones star, 54, who plays cursing journalist “Shazzer” in the films based on Helen Fielding’s novels, had a small role in Richard Curtis’ Notting Hill, which was ultimately cut.

Phillips was set to appear alongside Grant, who played the film’s lead character, but was so taken aback by seeing him in real life that she let out a yell when she first laid eyes on him.

Speaking on author Caroline O'Donoghue’s Sentimental Garbage podcast, Phillips said: “I was walking down to set, and I turned around and the third [assistant director] said, ‘Have you met Hugh?’

“And I turned and there was Hugh Grant and I screamed. I accidentally screamed. To this day I don’t know why, but I think it was something to do with size? That he was smaller.”

“That was a really bad start to my relationship with him,” she joked.

Elsewhere in the interview, Phillips recalled how she’d struggled to make conversation with Grant and Colin Firth on the set of Bridget Jones the following year.

open image in gallery Sally Phillips (right) with co-stars Jamies Callis, Shirley Henderson and Renee Zellweger in Bridget Jones's Diary ( Miramax/Alamy/PA )

“I’d try and talk to them like a grown-up,” she said of the actors. “I remember one time Colin saying, ‘Oh you can come have lunch in my trailer if you like,’ and going into his trailer and just being so awkward.”

“He’s trying to talk to me about London theatre. He doesn’t know that I’m not a proper actress and I’ve never done any theatre really,” Phillips recalled. “I’m going, ‘Yes, the [Royal Shakespeare Company]’ – I’d never been – ‘Really interesting.’”

“I practically tripped going down the stairs on the way out,” she continued. “And then I could just hear this screaming laughter from the others.”

Phillips also addressed a rumour that she’d done something on the set of the Bridget Jones sequel Edge of Reason that caused Grant not to speak to her for two years.

open image in gallery Hugh Grant and Zellweger in ‘Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason’ ( Allstar/Miramax )

“Well, let’s be honest, our paths don’t cross much, so it’s easy not to speak to me for two years,” she quipped, explaining that she “got really drunk and lost her flip flops in the sea” while filming in Thailand.

“And I was indiscreet, and that was the line that – the moment that [Grant] felt I was no longer a safe person to spend time with,” Phillips admitted.

“That’s completely understandable,” she said. “We’ve spoken about it now and it’s all fine.”