Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A TikToker whose videos about Drayton House – the location featured in the movie Saltburn – garnered millions of views has expressed regret over fans trespassing on the estate.

Rhian Williams said it was “such a shame that people are trespassing” and emphasised that “there is a public footpath through the estate that everyone should stick to if they want to visit”.

She told the BBC: “When I made my TikToks about the location of Drayton House, which I discovered online, I never dreamt they would get 5.6 million views.”

She added: “I do think it’s important that younger generations, like so many who have enjoyed the Saltburn movie, are encouraged to walk in the countryside and get fresh air, and it’s brilliant to see such a hidden corner of our beautiful Northamptonshire in such a major film like Saltburn.”

Drayton House, built around 1328, was used for Saltburn’s setting and is located in Northamptonshire. It was made famous by Ms Williams’ viral TikToks.

Saltburn, a film released in November last year, has been popular partly thanks to online content related to its setting.

The movie, starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan, delves into themes of sex, power, and class. The narrative centres on Felix, portrayed by Elordi, a university student hailing from an affluent family, who invites his friend Oliver, played by Keoghan, to spend the summer at his family’s home in Saltburn.

However, the estate soon has unauthorised visitors, prompting the owner to hire private security.

Charles Stopford Sackville, the current owner of the estate, was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail : “I never envisaged the amount of interest there would be. It’s quite weird. I don’t take it as flattering.”

He continued: “How would you feel if people were taking pictures outside your house? I’d prefer the interest to blow over but I can’t make it blow over.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The house, a Grade I listed property and home to the Sackville family since the 18th century, is not usually open to the public.

Ms Williams, a local resident, shared two TikTok videos guiding viewers on “how to get to Saltburn” to see the property.

The movie’s release has itself sparked a “Saltburn trend” on TikTok, which involves social media users flaunting their affluence – a concept that might seem perplexing or in poor taste to those not acquainted with the film.