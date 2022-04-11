Sam Elliott apologises for calling The Power of the Dog a ‘piece of s***’

Sam Elliott has redacted his criticism of Oscar-winning The Power of the Dog after criticising Jane Campion’s film over its depiction of the wild west.

While appearing on comedian Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast in February, the veteran actor, whose cinematic legacy is inextricably tied to westerns, said he took the film’s portrayal of the American west as “f***** personal”.

Elliott compared the cowboys in Campion’s movie to Chippendales dancers who “wear bowties and not much else”, adding: “That’s what all these f***ing cowboys in that movie looked like.”

“They’re running around in chaps and no shirts. There’s all these allusions of homosexuality throughout the movie,” he told Maron in the episode which was aired on 28 February.

In a new interview, Elliott apologised to the cast “in particular Benedict Cumberbatch” for his criticism of the film, which earned Campion the Best Director Oscar last month.

“I told the WTF podcaster that I thought Jane Campion was a brilliant director, and I want to apologise to the cast of The Power of the Dog, brilliant actors all,” Elliott told Deadline on Sunday (10 April).

“And in particular Benedict Cumberbatch. I can only say that I’m sorry and I am. I am,” the 78-year-old added.

Jane Campion won the Best Director Oscar for ‘The Power of the Dog’ on 27 March (Getty)

In his first comments about the controversial interview, which drew criticism from Campion, Cumberbatch, and fans on social media, Elliott on Sunday said: “Don’t do a podcast with the call letters WTF.”

Elliott said he wasn’t “very articulate” about his feelings about the film, adding that he “said some things that hurt people”.

“The gay community has been incredible to me my entire career. And I mean my entire career, from before I got started in this town. Friends on every level and every job description up until today,” the Conagher actor said.

“I’m sorry I hurt any of those friends and someone that I loved. And anyone else by the words that I used.”

Campion has previously reacted to Elliott’s “sexist” criticism, saying: “He’s not a cowboy; he’s an actor.”

“The west is a mythic space and there’s a lot of room on the range. I think it’s a little bit sexist… I consider myself a creator and I think he sees me as a woman or something lesser first. And I don’t appreciate that.”

Both Cumberbatch and Netflix have also addressed criticism against the film which swept the award season and earned Campion her second Academy Award, after she won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for 1994 film The Piano.