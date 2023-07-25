Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Samantha Morton has detailed her “awful” experience working with Harvey Weinstein during a conversation with Louis Theroux.

The actor and director has been active in the entertainment industry for more than 25 years and is known to many for her role in the 2002 Tom Cruise-led action thriller Minority Report as a clairvoyant with visions of an impending homicide.

As well as this, Morton has also featured in several independent productions and was nominated for a Bafta in 2020 for her work in the Channel 4 drama I Am Kirsty.

Morton, 46, features on the latest edition (Tuesday 25 July) of Louis Theroux’s self-titled podcast.

After a discussion about some of Morton’s complaints about the film industry and “impropriety or bad practice on set”, Theroux asks her about working with Weinstein, 71, who founded the major film production and distribution company, Miramax.

He is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for various sex crimes and is expected to spend the rest of his life incarcerated.

Morton then recalls being told she was “unf***able” by Weinstein, before detailing how her refusing to take a job in the 2000 Miramax film About Adam had an ongoing impact on her being considered for other roles.

“I said I don’t like it,” she explained. “‘I think the film is really misogynistic and I don’t want to be part of it.’ The casting director came back with, ‘You don’t say no to Harvey.’”

While Morton recalls being “uber polite” about the rejection, and clarifying that the “no” was to the film and not to Weinstein personally, the actor went on to state how much pressure was being applied to change her decision.

“I had a phone call saying ‘you can’t say no’... the ‘no’ wasn't being listened to. So they kept coming back with this role and I was told unequivocally, ‘You're not going to work again unless you do this role. I’m going to make your life hell. You will not work again.’”

Samantha Morton and Harvey Weinstein (Getty)

Despite having many people telling her to take the job, to be at “the Miramax table”, Morton refused. Later, when she was approached to be a part of the 2005 film The Brothers Grimm, starring Matt Damon and Heath Ledger, Morton found that she received pushback from Weinstein, and the role eventually went to Lena Headey.

“I forgot about it because it was years earlier,” she continued. “And then all these years later, I realised that [when] I get an offer, get a letter from a director, if Miramax or then the Weinstein Company had anything to do with it, it was just awful for me.

“He had a reason, a deep-seated reason, to just try and destroy my career... He categorically couldn't, because I kept working, doing independent cinema all over the world.”

The Independent has contacted a representative of Harvey Weinstein for comment.

Last month, Joseph Fiennes told a similar account of how a “bullying tactic” from the sex-offending film producer made him step away from a lucrative multi-film deal.