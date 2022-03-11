Samuel L Jackson has reacted to the news that Jonah Hill holds the record for most onscreen profanity.

The 73-year-old was shocked to hear that he was third in the list of actors with the highest number of onscreen curses.

The news was revealed to him during an appearance at The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

When host Jimmy Fallon told Jackson that Hill is first on the list, The Banker star replied: “That’s some bulls***.”

Hill has used a total of 376 curse words in film history, followed by Leonardo DiCaprio who has cursed 361 times. Jackson came in third with 301 curses used throughout his career.

Jackson continued expressing his disbelief, stating: “No way, man. Jonah Hill. Really? And then Leo. Jonah Hill, then Leo. I don’t believe that. Somebody has miscounted.”

“Maybe his many uses of the word motherf***** weren’t counted individually, but who knows?” he joked.

Last month, Jackson weighed in on the controversy surrounding Joe Rogan after resurfaced footage showed the podcaster using the N-word multiple times.

In a new interview with The Times, Jackson said it was “wrong” for Rogan to use the slur.