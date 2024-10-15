Samuel L Jackson shares ‘hair raising’ video to celebrate Pulp Fiction anniversary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Samuel L Jackson has turned back the years to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Pulp Fiction by recreating an iconic scene from Quentin Tarantino’s film.

The legendary actor, who recently revealed that he was worried about “staying alive” long enough to see out his Marvel contract, celebrated the landmark 1994 movie turning 30 on Monday.

Jackson played hitman Jules Winnfield in the film who is best known for reciting the Bible verse Ezekiel 25:17 during one particularly tense scene.

Showing that he hasn’t missed a beat in the 30 years since the film was released, Jackson shared a video of himself on Instagram reading the verse out again and not missing a single line, albeit in a less dramatic delivery than in Pulp Fiction.

In an almost gleeful manner, Jackson says: “The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and goodwill, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper, and the finder of lost children.

“And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee!”

In the caption for the post the 75-year-old star wrote: “YOU KNOW I STILL GOT IT!!! EZEKIEL 25:17. HAPPY 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF PULP FICTION.”

Many were delighted with Jackson’s recreation of the scene. One fan wrote: “One of the most hair raising scenes of all time.”

Another said: “You had me in the 5th grade going to school reciting this line to my classmates.”

A third added: “Greatest monologue in film history!”

It’s not the first time that Jackson has shown that he still remembers the quote word for word. In 2014, during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, he again recited the passage perfectly.

Earlier this year, Tarantino shared his thoughts on the origin story behind Pulp Fiction’s most mysterious character, The Gimp, who is kept prisoner in the basement of a pawn shop.

Speaking to Empire, Tarantino revealed his line of thought in relation to the Gimp’s origins.

“It doesn’t quite play this way in the movie, but in my mind when I wrote it, the Gimp’s dead. Butch knocked him out and then when he passed out, he hung himself. In terms of backstory, he was like a hitchhiker or somebody that they picked up seven years ago, and they trained him so he’s the perfect victim.”