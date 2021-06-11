Samuel L Jackson is urging huge Star Wars fans to rethink a big moment from the prequels.

The actor, 72, shared a photo to Instagram on Thursday (10 June) showing off a t-shirt featuring a quote attributed to his character Mace Windu.

“Check out the big brain on Jango!” it read.

For those who don’t remember, Jackson’s Mace Windu kills Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones (2002). However, he didn’t speak that line – that is a reference to his character Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction (1994).

The line is spoken to a character named Brett just before his famous “Ezekiel 25:17” speech.

Jackson captioned the photo: “Literally! Mandalorian My Ass!! If you look closely, you’ll see him change his mind!!”

The actor is referencing the fact that, in Jango’s death scene, the Mandalorian bounty hunter attempts to fire his jet pack to escape from Mace. This is a point of contention among dedicated fans, with many believing he stood his ground until Mace decapitated him.

Samuel L Jackson expresses doubt over huge Star Wars moment (Instagram)

Fans couldn’t get enough of the mash-up, with one replying: “Star Wars and Pulp Fiction reference in one breath WHAT A KING.”

Another added, in yet another reference to both films: “moff gideon: *breathes* mace: I DONT REMEMBER ASKING YOU A GOT DAMN THING.”

One fan called him the “best Jedi ever”.