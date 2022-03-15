Samuel L Jackson says he wants his own Star Wars spin-off

Jackson played Mace Windu in the prequel trilogy

Sam Moore
Tuesday 15 March 2022 17:15
New Star Wars film trailer

Samuel L Jackson has said that he would love to return as Mace Windu in his own Star Wars spin-off.

Jackson, who appeared in all three films in the prequel trilogy, revealed to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he had even made the plea to The Mandalorian director Bryce Dallas Howard.

The Pulp Fiction star was asked if by Horowitz if he should hold out hope for a return as Windu and Jackson firmly replied “definitely”.

He then elaborated: “There’s a huge history of people with one hand returning in Star Wars. The only person I’ve ever said that to about coming back was Bryce Dallas Howard, ’cause I just did a movie with her. And she directs episodes of The Mandalorian.”

Jackson said he told Howard: “You think you might be able to hook a brother up? I mean you like me, right? I’ll learn to lightsaber left-handed. Come on, hook me up.”

It was rumoured back in 2020 that Jackson would appear in a prequel about Windu on Disney Plus. Though the Oscar nominee has always been open about wanting to return to the Star Wars universe, there has been little said about such a project until now.

Temuera Morrison in ‘The Book of Boba Fett'

(Nicola Goode / Lucasfilm Ltd.)

The Book of Boba Fett star Temuera Morrison has stated his desire to appear alongside Jackson, after his character’s father (also played by Morrison) was killed by Windu in Attack of the Clones.

