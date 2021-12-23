Sandra Bernhard has opened up about her falling out with Madonna.

The Pose star was close friends with the singer throughout the Eighties and early Nineties before their friendship ended in 1992 for unknown reasons.

Bernhard did not specify exactly what caused the rift, although the actor did give some insight into the situation during an appearance on the Hot Takes & Deep Divas podcast.

“I didn’t really like that level of visibility and having to work it constantly,” she said.

The 66-year-old added: “We all as performers work it to a certain degree, but I’m a very improvisational person, on stage and in my life, and I don’t like being tied down in having to be a certain way for my image.

“What I tried to impart in our friendship is, ‘I’m really your friend, I’m not just somebody that’s passing through.’”

Bernhard continued: “And I guess for a while we had a real friendship, but it’s hard for somebody like her. She doesn’t really want somebody around who reflects too much of who she is. Therefore, her relationships just don’t last.”

The actor is best known for her role as Nancy Barlett Thomas in the ABC sitcom Roseanne, which initially ran from 1988 to 1997. Bernhard joined the cast in 1991 for season four.

The series was briefly revived for one season in 2018.