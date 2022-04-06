Sandra Bullock shares crafty way she convinced Brad Pitt to star in new movie

Sandra Bullock has revealed the crafty way she got Brad Pitt to appear in her new movie.

The Miss Congeniality star will next be seen in adventure film The Lost City, alongside Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe.

Pitt also shows up, but in a smaller role, and Bullock has revealed that she secured his involvement by bypassing Hollywood agents to target someone much closer to the actor: his hairdresser.

Speaking on Australian talk show The Project, Bullock said: “Janine Thompson, who has been doing my hair for centuries on films, does his hair. And he asked her to call me and ask me to do him a favour.”

Bullock said that, because she said yes to appearing in Pitt’s forthcoming action thriller Bullet Train. she asked Thompson if she could throw the favour right back at him.

“I called her and said, ‘Since I said yes, can you get in his ear and ask him to do our film?’ And he said yes!

“There is nothing sexy about it,” she added. “Hair stylists hold all the power in Hollywood.”

Sandra Bullock appears in ‘The Lost City’ with Daniel Radcliffe (Getty Images for Paramount Pictu)

Bullock previously revealed her technique for phasing out Tatum’s nudity in the new film.

According to Bullock, the Magic Mike actor spends a large majority of the film “stupid naked”.

The Lost City is released in cinemas on 15 April.