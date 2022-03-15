Sandra Bullock announces she’s taking a break from acting to be with her family

Sandra Bullock has announced that she is taking a break from her acting career to be with her family.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,” the 57-year-old Bird Box actor said, adding that it’s a “24/7” commitment.

“And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s where I’m gonna be for a while.”

Bullock didn’t disclose the duration of her break.

During a 2021 episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, Bullock spoke candidly about motherhood.

The Ocean’s Eight actor, who adopted her son Louis, 11, in 2010 when he was three months old, and, later, her daughter Laila, nine, in 2015, said: “I knew I would be a mother, but I knew I wouldn’t be a mother at a young age.

“That was all that I had. That was my joy. I was on a wheel, but it’s hard when society is breathing down your neck going, ‘You have to do [motherhood] this way.’”

Bullock recalled Louis being “put into my arms” when he was just 10 days old. “I just knew and I said, ‘This is my path.’”

In 2015, Bullock told People that her children, both of whom were adopted from Louisiana, came to her “at the exact right time”.

“My family is blended and diverse, nutty, and loving and understanding,” she said. “That’s a family.”

Bullock’s new film The Lost City featuring Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt, and Daniel Radcliffe is set to release on 25 March.

The film follows the storyline of a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock) who goes on a book tour with a cover model (Tatum). Somehow, the novelist gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt by Radcliffe’s character and the cover model decides to rescue the novelist.

Bullock and Tatum then venture into a dangerous jungle adventure after which Pitt’s character pops up to try and rescue the two from the mess created by Radcliffe.