Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner, Bryan Randall, has died aged 57, his family revealed in a statement on Monday (7 August).

“It is with great sadness that we share that on 5 August, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS [amyotrophic lateral sclerosis],” his family shared. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” his family added.

“At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan,” the statement sent to People magazine concluded, signed, “His Loving Family.”

Bullock has yet to make an individual statement about Randall’s death.

The actor, 59, met Randall, a model-turned-photographer, in 2015 when he was photographing her son Louis’s birthday. She and Randall made a public appearance together at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s wedding later that year.

Bullock has two adopted children, Louis Bardo Bullock (13) and Laila Bullock (11).

“I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children – three children, [Randall’s] older daughter. It’s the best thing ever,” Bullock told Red Table Talk in 2021.

“I don’t wanna say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother,” The Lost City star said of marriage, adding: “I don’t need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”

ALS (also commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, its name coming from the Greek and referring to a wasting away of the muscles responsible for controlling voluntary movement caused by a lack of nourishment, the fault of a genetic mutation.

There is currently no cure for ALS but the US Food and Drug Administration has approved four drugs to treat the condition and ease the discomfort of sufferers: Riluzole, Nuedexta, Radicava and Tiglutik.

Randall’s family asks for donations to be made to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital.