Sandra Bullock discusses rumours she was dating Keanu Reeves after Speed

Sandra Bullock has discussed speculation that she dated her Speed co-star Keanu Reeves in the Nineties.

The pair, who starred together in Speed in 1994 and The Lake House in 2006, have both revealed in previous interviews that they used to have crushes on each other, but neither had been aware of the other’s feelings at the time.

In a new profile of Reeves in Esquire magazine, Bullock was asked if they ever actually dated, to which she replied: “Nope.”

The star added: “But who knows? Keanu’s a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he’s ever dated. I don’t think there’s anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don’t know.”

She continued: “But we didn’t have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together. And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not.”

Bullock also revealed the gift Reeves gave her about a year after Speed was released.

Bullock had mentioned to Reeves that she had never tried champagne or truffles, so a few days later, Reeves turned up on her doorstep armed with flowers, champagne, and truffles, which they indulged in together before he headed off on a date with someone else.