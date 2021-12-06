Sandra Bullock has recalled an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction that occurred when filming a nude scene forThe Proposal.

Bullock starred opposite Ryan Reynolds in the 2009 romantic comedy, in which she plays his boss. In need of a visa, she forces him to pretend they are married.

The actor opened up about an on-set incident that occurred during filming on a recent appearance on the About Last Night podcast with Adam Ray.

“We had to do the naked scene that day and we had a closed set, which means no one’s allowed to be on there, just hair and makeup coming in to fluff and hide,” she said.

“Ryan and I have these flesh-coloured things stuck to our privates, my hair is strategically over the nipples and Ryan’s little – not little, at all! It’s just whatever’s there, and I don’t know because I didn’t see it, didn’t look! – is protected and caressed and stuck in wherever it needs to be stuck.”

The 57-year-old went on to explain that as the two ran into each other for the scene, they ended up in uncomfortable positions and “couldn’t really move”.

Reynolds “was on his back with his knees up”, recalled Bullock. Meanwhile, she was “on the floor just sort of resting on his knees, just waiting”.

The position, however, revealed more of Reynolds than intended.

Bullock said: “Then I hear [director] Anne Fletcher from the darkness go, ‘Ryan, we can see your ball sack!’ I’m like, ‘Oh god!’ Because you wanna look down but I’m like, ‘Don’t look down, don’t look down.’”

The actor pointed out that Fletcher’s loud exclaim meant everyone on set immediately “spun around to see if they could find a monitor”.

Bullock praised her co-star for his handling of the situation. She said: “He was just so cool. Unflappable. He is absolutely unflappable.”

She went on to say that she had only agreed to film a nude scene if she could “be humiliated and funny”. Bullock said she has no interest in “trying to attempt being sexy naked”.

The Oscar-winner was most recently seen in Netflix’s The Unforgivable, in which she stars as a woman released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime.

The film – which also stars Jon Bernthal and Viola Davis – follows her character as she attempts to integrate back into society.