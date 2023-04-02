Sarah Polley ordered to hand back Oscar in April Foool’s Day prank

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sarah Polley was left momentarily confused after receiving a letter asking her to return her recently won Oscar.

However, the writer-director, who shot to fame as an actor in the 1990s, swiftly realised the letter was written by the Academy, but by her 11-year-old child as part of an April Fools’ Day prank.

Sharing the letter on Twitter, Polley wrote: “My eleven-year-old swung low for April Fools Day this year.”

Polley won the Best Adapted Screenplay trophy for Women Talking last month, but the joke letter asked her to "mail it back to LA" so it can be given to "the rightful best adapted screenplay: All Quiet on the Western Front”.

The “letter” began: “We say this to you with the deepest regrets: the Oscar you received was given by mistake.”

Polley’s child went on to joke that bosses knew of their error at the time, but wanted to avoid another Moonlight/La La Land blunder, which saw the latter incorrectly named as winner of Best Picture.

"We feel it is wrong you get this on 1 April as you will probably think it is a joke, and we feel that is wrong, so another letter will be sent assuring you that this is not a joke,” the “letter” continued.

“This is much too cruel to be a joke, ergo we deeply apologise for any inconvenience we may have caused you.”

Sarah Polley’s child played a brilliant April Fools’ Day prank on the ‘Women Talking’ director (Twitter)

Polley’s Twitter replies were flooded with messages from followers praising her child’s comedic talent.